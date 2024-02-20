MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL LISTED ON PRESTIGIOUS CDP A-LIST

Environmental organization CDP recognizes MGM Resorts for environmental leadership

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on the organization's annual A List.

The MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array

MGM Resorts is one of just 347 companies that received the prestigious 'A,' out of more than 23,000 scored, placing it in the top 0.015% of reporting companies. Grades are awarded on comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risk and best practices associated with environmental leadership.

"Our inclusion on the CDP A List is a testament to the strategic importance we place on sustainability," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts. "Environmental stewardship is more important than ever, and we remain committed to being leaders in creating long-lasting positive impacts on our planet and in our local communities."

Sherry Madera, CEO of CDP added: "Earning a place on the A List is about more than the score. It's an indication of high quality, complete data that equips companies with a holistic view of their environmental impact, serves as a baseline for transition plans and – crucially – enables them to follow through on their ambitions. As we move deeper into the Decade of Action, and as CDP continually raises the bar for what represents environmental leadership, the work of A List companies is never complete. We look forward to seeing all companies turn their commitments into further and more meaningful and effective action."

Some of the reasons MGM Resorts achieved its 'A' grade for climate change:

A board-level committee focused on Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability chaired by a global expert in clean energy advocacy.

Targets approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree pathway.

Nearly 110 megawatts of installed solar capacity, including the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array, which fulfills up to 90% of MGM Resorts' daytime power needs in Las Vegas .

Reductions in carbon emissions intensity by 49.5% between 2007 and 2022, resulting from significant energy efficiency measures and renewable energy development .

Detailed climate data disclosures that have received third-party verification for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and energy usage.

MGM Resorts also earned an 'A-' in water security. Some of the reasons for the score include:

A strategic framework for water stewardship to address water use in operations and champion stewardship across the community.

A Global Water Policy to codify and communicate commitment to water stewardship.

Achievement of reductions in water withdrawals totaling 13.9 billion gallons, reduced and/or avoided between 2007 and 2022 across U.S. operations.

Focus on local water issues, such as reducing consumptive water use in Southern Nevada , including replacing more than 200,000 square feet of grass with desert-friendly landscaping.

Enhancement of water data disclosures and external assurance on water withdrawals.

Linkage of executive compensation to Social Impact & Sustainability goals, including reductions in water withdrawals.

MGM Resorts is focused on creating a more environmentally sustainable future, recognizing that climate change presents significant risks and opportunities to business, people and the planet. The Company has adopted a culture of innovation to reduce emissions and continues to take bold steps towards climate leadership in the industry. Additional information on MGM Resorts' environmental and sustainability efforts can be found HERE.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is available on its website.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

