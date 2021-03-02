MGM Resorts International Names Clorox "Official Guest Disinfectant And Hand Sanitizer Brand"

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced it is teaming with The Clorox Company as the exclusive provider of disinfectant and hand sanitizing products for guest use at more than 20 MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas and across the United States. As the "Official Guest Disinfectant and Hand Sanitizer Brand of MGM Resorts," Clorox®, one of the most trusted brands in cleaning, will supply disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer throughout guest-accessible areas of the company's properties in support of MGM Resorts' industry-leading Seven-Point Safety Plan.

"The health and safety of guests and employees remains our top priority, and we're thrilled to partner with Clorox to support those efforts," said John Flynn, Vice President of Administration at MGM Resorts. "Disinfecting and hand sanitizing are key components of our Seven-Point Safety Plan, and Clorox's century of expertise and trusted brand make it a valuable ally in our ongoing mission to build confidence at our resorts and help keep guests and employees safer."

MGM Resorts will offer Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Hand Sanitizer dispensers to guests throughout their entire stay – in hotels, restaurants, casino floors, and in other guest-accessible shared spaces.

"Disinfectants and hand sanitizers continue to play an important role in reducing the spread of germs and giving consumers peace of mind that their health, safety and well-being are a top priority," said Heath Rigsby, Vice President of Out of Home at The Clorox Company. "We're proud to be able to work with MGM Resorts to support their health and safety initiatives as they continue to welcome guests back across their properties."

Clorox products will help support MGM Resorts' Seven-Point Safety Plan, a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures developed with experts and designed to put health and safety at the center of everything the company does. Launched in May of 2020, the plan features everything from temperature checks, personal protective equipment and physical distancing, to enhanced cleaning, air quality control and digital innovations designed to support contactless, convenient guest experiences.

For more information about MGM Resorts' Seven-Point Safety Plan, and its new program with Clorox, click here.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-B

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

mgmresorts.com

