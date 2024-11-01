MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL SHIFTS INTO HIGH GEAR FOR 2024 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX NOVEMBER 21-23

New Experiences Revealed for Once-in-a-Lifetime Race Weekend Across Iconic Center-Strip Resorts

Click here for the full lineup, more information and to book reservations;

Follow @MGMResortsIntl for updates

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Push! Push! MGM Resorts International is going full throttle for the second lap of the Las Vegas Grand Prix featuring a robust roster of activations and events across The Strip designed to entertain fans leading up to and during race weekend.

Race fans can party with their favorite driver at ARIA Resort & Casino, watch the race with an iconic chef from atop the iconic Fountains of Bellagio, or even test their pit lane skills within a bevy of new activations that will make the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix unlike any other race on the calendar.

"We are gearing up for this year's race with a variety of new experiences at our resorts along the track that will make this Grand Prix event uniquely Las Vegas," said Andrew Lanzino, MGM Resorts' Vice President of Citywide Events Strategy. "Our most famous landmarks, destinations, entertainers and culinary talents will take part in delivering a race weekend that's unbeatable."

For the full list of events and activations, visit Full Throttle: Race Week at MGM Resorts.

BELLAGIO FOUNTAIN CLUB

New Culinary Legends: Bellagio Fountain Club is back and more glamorous than ever offering the premier VIP race weekend experience only possible in Las Vegas and at Bellagio. Situated atop one of the world's most iconic landmarks with unrivaled proximity to the circuit, Bellagio Fountain Club encapsulates the best of Las Vegas dining, nightlife, entertainment and luxurious hospitality in one unforgettable venue. Mario Carbone , David Chang , Alain Ducasse , Masaharu Morimoto , Jean-Georges Vongerichten , Yannick Alleno , Nyesha Arrington , Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina , Christina Tosi , Bricia Lopez , Olivia Tiedemann , TJ Steele, Akira Back , Mark, Donnie & Paul Wahlberg ; and Michael & Bryan Voltaggio will rotate throughout the weekend helming the culinary program preparing new and limitless selections of fine-dining delights.





is back and more glamorous than ever offering the premier VIP race weekend experience only possible in and at Bellagio. Situated atop one of the world's most iconic landmarks with unrivaled proximity to the circuit, Bellagio Fountain Club encapsulates the best of dining, nightlife, entertainment and luxurious hospitality in one unforgettable venue. , will rotate throughout the weekend helming the culinary program preparing new and limitless selections of fine-dining delights. New Experiences: Bellagio's main driveway will transform into a runway of interactive experiences by leading brands in racing, spirits, hospitality and attractions. Bellagio Fountain Club guests will venture between engaging Grand Prix challenges, cocktail lounges and games to win fabulous Las Vegas prizes. Meanwhile, the top level of the Bellagio Fountain Club will turn into the hottest party on the track with the Tao Group Hospitality Skydeck. An elevated and exclusive experience awaits race fans offering unobstructed views of the race and the iconic Fountains, VIP bottle service and electric entertainment with special performances nightly, all perched above the Las Vegas Strip.

HIGH-OCTANE PARTIES AND UNRIVALED RACE VIEWING

Carlos Sainz's 'Smooth Operator' Dance Lounge at ARIA: The charismatic Grand Prix driver will bring his moves from the track to grooves at ARIA with the debut of his party at ALIBI Ultra Lounge. Open to the public November 21-23 from 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. , the party promises an electrifying playlist inspired by Sainz who will make a special appearance celebrating with fans steps from the track.





The charismatic Grand Prix driver will bring his moves from the track to grooves at ARIA with the debut of his party at ALIBI Ultra Lounge. Open to the public from – , the party promises an electrifying playlist inspired by Sainz who will make a special appearance celebrating with fans steps from the track. Boulevard Watch Party at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas : The Cosmopolitan is elevating race weekend with The Boulevard Experience, a souped-up watch party atop the Boulevard Pool. New for this year's race, the event will deliver an alternative race-watching experience highlighted by closed-circuit viewing of the live Las Vegas Grand Prix TV feed. The festivities will take place within a high-energy atmosphere just above the circuit featuring Jefferson's Bourbon Outpost experience, exclusive race weekend merchandise and curated F&B offerings throughout the weekend.

IMMERSIVE GRAND PRIX EXPERIENCES AND RACING ACTIVATIONS

Mercedes Race Experience at ARIA: Las Vegas will get up close and personal with the eight-time world champions of racing as Mercedes takes over ARIA's lobby. Starting November 8 , fans will have the opportunity to visit the ultimate Mercedes Experience outfitted with real Grand Prix simulators and enter a virtual reality team garage to feel the thrill of race day. Guests also can view historic Team Mercedes memorabilia and purchase exclusive merchandise only available during the Las Vegas race week.





will get up close and personal with the eight-time world champions of racing as Mercedes takes over ARIA's lobby. Starting , fans will have the opportunity to visit the ultimate Mercedes Experience outfitted with real Grand Prix simulators and enter a virtual reality team garage to feel the thrill of race day. Guests also can view historic Team Mercedes memorabilia and purchase exclusive merchandise only available during the race week. Shoey Bar at Bellagio: The wildly popular tribute to one of racing's most iconic celebrations, drinking from a shoe , returns November 21-23 . Frequented in its debut year by celebrities such as Eva Longoria , Jeremy Renner and Mark Wahlberg , the Shoey Bar is back with a new shoe custom-designed for the 2024 race, music, cocktails, merchandise and a photo op to capture the race-weekend excitement. Shoey Bar will be open from noon to late-night.





The wildly popular tribute to one of racing's most iconic celebrations, , returns . Frequented in its debut year by celebrities such as , and , the Shoey Bar is back with a new shoe custom-designed for the 2024 race, music, cocktails, merchandise and a photo op to capture the race-weekend excitement. Shoey Bar will be open from noon to late-night. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Show Car and Memorabilia Display at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas : Guests wandering The Cosmopolitan will find a variety of complimentary race-weekend experiences including MoneyGram Haas F1 Team memorabilia as well as photo opportunities with a MoneyGram Haas F1 Team show car. A selection of race suits also will be on display while several local Las Vegas artists will be invited to customize helmets celebrating the technology, sleek design and fashion of racing culture.





Guests wandering The Cosmopolitan will find a variety of complimentary race-weekend experiences including MoneyGram Haas F1 Team memorabilia as well as photo opportunities with a MoneyGram Haas F1 Team show car. A selection of race suits also will be on display while several local artists will be invited to customize helmets celebrating the technology, sleek design and fashion of racing culture. Race Weekend Digital Art Experience at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas : The Cosmopolitan's lobby will be transformed into a collection of race-inspired artwork. Fans will feel immersed in the chromatic motion of the event weekend.





The Cosmopolitan's lobby will be transformed into a collection of race-inspired artwork. Fans will feel immersed in the chromatic motion of the event weekend. Williams Racing Fan Zone at New York-New York : The Brooklyn Bridge in front of New York-New York will transform into a motorsport fan's dream with interactive experiences curated by the Williams Racing team. Free to explore, fans will get an inside look at what it means to be on the team.

UNIQUE CULINARY EXPERIENCES WITH INDUSTRY ICONS

NAMMOS Mykonos Arrives at Bellagio: Nammos, the renowned seaside culinary and entertainment destination celebrated worldwide as the ultimate place to see and be seen, will take over The Mayfair Supper Club November 11-24 for an exclusive residency at Bellagio. Set to bring the glamour and energy of Greece's iconic lifestyle to Las Vegas , Nammos will provide a taste of the Mediterranean with exquisite culinary offerings, live entertainment, high-energy nightlife and a sultry atmosphere that keeps the fun vibes going from open until late night.





Nammos, the renowned seaside culinary and entertainment destination celebrated worldwide as the ultimate place to see and be seen, will take over The Mayfair Supper Club for an exclusive residency at Bellagio. Set to bring the glamour and energy of iconic lifestyle to , Nammos will provide a taste of the Mediterranean with exquisite culinary offerings, live entertainment, high-energy nightlife and a sultry atmosphere that keeps the fun vibes going from open until late night. Giorgio Bargiani of The Connaught Bar at The Vault (Bellagio): Giorgio Bargiani, Head Mixologist for one of the world's most-heralded cocktail destinations - The Connaught Bar in London – will take over The Vault, Bellagio's opulent cocktail haven hidden behind the casino cage, to serve signature sips from his impressive portfolio of curated libations.





Giorgio Bargiani, Head Mixologist for one of the world's most-heralded cocktail destinations - The Connaught Bar in – will take over The Vault, Bellagio's opulent cocktail haven hidden behind the cage, to serve signature sips from his impressive portfolio of curated libations. Brunch with Wolfgang Puck at Spago (Bellagio) : Spago, the flagship restaurant of Wolfgang Puck's dining empire, will host a special lakeside brunch November 22-23 as the celebrity chef engages with diners during a fun, mid-afternoon culinary experience. Guests will have the opportunity to receive a signed cookbook, "Wolfgang Puck: Makes it Healthy," as part of the event.





: Spago, the flagship restaurant of Wolfgang Puck's dining empire, will host a special lakeside brunch as the celebrity chef engages with diners during a fun, mid-afternoon culinary experience. Guests will have the opportunity to receive a signed cookbook, "Wolfgang Puck: Makes it Healthy," as part of the event. Shafer Vineyards at Prime Steakhouse (Bellagio): Known as one of Napa Valley's most historic wineries, Shafer Vineyards will offer the 2019 Shafer Hillside Select by the glass during dinner service at Prime Steakhouse November 18-24 . Also featured will be new dishes curated by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten as part of the restaurant's grand re-opening celebration.





Known as one of most historic wineries, Shafer Vineyards will offer the 2019 Shafer Hillside Select by the glass during dinner service at Prime Steakhouse . Also featured will be new dishes curated by celebrity chef as part of the restaurant's grand re-opening celebration. Hundred Acre Wine Menu at Michael Mina Bellagio: A beautiful collection of Hundred Acre wines will be available by the glass or to pair with Michael Mina Bellagio's signature tasting menus during dinner service November 21-23 . On Friday, Nov. 22 , Hundred Acre CEO Landon Patterson will make an appearance in the award-winning restaurant to walk guests through the exquisite wine offerings.





A beautiful collection of Hundred Acre wines will be available by the glass or to pair with Michael Mina Bellagio's signature tasting menus during dinner service . On , Hundred Acre CEO will make an appearance in the award-winning restaurant to walk guests through the exquisite wine offerings. Yellowtail Lounge (Bellagio) – In partnership with Veuve Clicquot, Yellowtail Lounge will feature an exclusive list from the champagne house November 21-23 . Guests can select from a variety of champagne and cocktail offerings, available from 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.





– In partnership with Veuve Clicquot, Yellowtail Lounge will feature an exclusive list from the champagne house . Guests can select from a variety of champagne and cocktail offerings, available from – Château Angelus at Le Cirque (Bellagio): Château Angelus Global Ambassador Clement Puech will host an exclusive wine experience featuring special canapés inside Le Cirque Lounge on Friday, Nov. 22 from 5-7 p.m. Wines by the glass and wines served as part of Le Cirque's Signature Wine Pairing experience will be available November 21-December 2 .





Château Angelus Global Ambassador will host an exclusive wine experience featuring special canapés inside Le Cirque Lounge on from Wines by the glass and wines served as part of Le Cirque's Signature Wine Pairing experience will be available . Champagne Lounge (Bellagio): At this takeover, guests will toast with specialty champagnes and wines as the iconic Fountains of Bellagio serve as the backdrop. The special activation will be open November 21-23 at Terrazza di Sogno from 2-8 p.m.





At this takeover, guests will toast with specialty champagnes and wines as the iconic Fountains of Bellagio serve as the backdrop. The special activation will be open at Terrazza di Sogno from Remy Martin 300 th Anniversary Dinner at Bardot (ARIA): Bardot Brasserie at ARIA is partnering with Remy Cointreau on November 21 to celebrate Remy Martin's 300 th anniversary showcasing Cointreau's portfolio through expertly crafted cocktails, each paired with James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Mina's twist on French cuisine.





Bardot Brasserie at ARIA is partnering with on to celebrate 300 anniversary showcasing Cointreau's portfolio through expertly crafted cocktails, each paired with Award-winning Chef twist on French cuisine. Macallan at ARIA Jean Georges Steakhouse: Legendary Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is teaming up with Macallan on Friday, Nov. 22 for an extraordinary 200 th anniversary celebration at the chef's eponymous steakhouse, pairing award-winning cuisine with an exploration of vintages through the years. Lobby Bar: The resort's signature Lobby Bar will transform into a Macallan lounge, carrying some of the brand's most exclusive offerings, normally held for private buyers only. Guests can also explore cocktails featuring rare vintages like the Retrograde mixed with the "Space Mastery" inspired by 200 years of dedication to whiskey making.





Hardy Cognac at Blossom (ARIA): Blossom, ARIA's upscale Chinese restaurant, will cater a unique feast in collaboration with Bénédicte Hardy. The event is scheduled November 22-23 and will feature the Hardy Four Seasons Cognac, Hardy Legend and Hardy "Noces D'Or."





Blossom, ARIA's upscale Chinese restaurant, will cater a unique feast in collaboration with Bénédicte Hardy. The event is scheduled and will feature the Hardy Four Seasons Cognac, Hardy Legend and Hardy "Noces D'Or." Cocktail Circuit at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas : The most spirited lap in the city can be experienced November 22 and 23 at The Cosmopolitan for its "Cocktail Circuit," taking place at Vesper Bar, Ghost Donkey, The Chandelier Bar and LPM. Guests will be guided to four destinations to explore a range of signature drinks from classics to new-age concepts created by the resort's award-winning mixology team.





The most spirited lap in the city can be experienced and 23 at The Cosmopolitan for its "Cocktail Circuit," taking place at Vesper Bar, Ghost Donkey, The Chandelier Bar and LPM. Guests will be guided to four destinations to explore a range of signature drinks from classics to new-age concepts created by the resort's award-winning mixology team. Pernod Ricard Teams Up with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas : Pernod Ricard will bring its premium spirits to life throughout The Cosmopolitan with a series of activations across the resort. Guests can traverse the property to try each featured spirit including the Monkey 47 Gin outside of The Chandelier, Del Maguey Mezcal cocktails at Ghost Donkey, a tasting experience of Martell Cognac at Red Plate, and much more.





Pernod Ricard will bring its premium spirits to life throughout The Cosmopolitan with a series of activations across the resort. Guests can traverse the property to try each featured spirit including the Monkey 47 Gin outside of The Chandelier, Del Maguey Mezcal cocktails at Ghost Donkey, a tasting experience of Martell Cognac at Red Plate, and much more. Christina Tosi at Milk Bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas : The icon of sweets will make an appearance at her establishment Saturday, Nov. 23 from 3-4 p.m. for a book signing and meet and greet with fans.





The icon of sweets will make an appearance at her establishment from for a book signing and meet and greet with fans. Morimoto Omakase Dinner at MGM Grand: Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will take center stage at his destination restaurant for an indulgent omakase experience. The multi-course menu will showcase the finest ingredients, specialty sake and wine pairings, all curated by Chef Morimoto himself.

LUXURY FASHION POP-UPS

Ferrari Boutique at Bellagio: Returning for the second year, the Ferrari Boutique is back exclusively for race weekend, featuring a pop-up shopping experience with house men's and women's collections, luxury leather accessories, one-of-a-kind items and signed collectible pieces. The boutique will be open daily November 20-24 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.





Returning for the second year, the Ferrari Boutique is back exclusively for race weekend, featuring a pop-up shopping experience with house men's and women's collections, luxury leather accessories, one-of-a-kind items and signed collectible pieces. The boutique will be open daily from – Balmain Pop-Up at Bellagio: The French house's iconic ready-to-wear, handbags and shoes – as well as the exclusive Balmain Racing menswear capsule – will open Saturday, Nov. 16 and be available from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at an ephemeral boutique at Bellagio through January 5 .





The French house's iconic ready-to-wear, handbags and shoes – as well as the exclusive Balmain Racing menswear capsule – will open and be available from – at an ephemeral boutique at Bellagio through . Enchanté at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas : Enchanté by Daniel Ricciardo , the popular lifestyle brand created by the former Grand Prix driver, will host a pop-up retail shop presented by Cash App at The Cosmopolitan during race weekend. Race fans will have the opportunity to purchase Enchanté gear and items of Ricciardo's latest collection. The space will be open November 21-23 from noon – 10 p.m.

Visit MGM Resorts LVGP 2024 for the latest information about MGM Resorts' events and activations during November's race weekend. Follow @MGMResortsIntl for additional event updates.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LeoVegas AB, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding providing various fan experiences, events and activations in connection with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks that the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX does not occur or does not occur in the manner described herein; any other event or factor which may prevent or inhibit MGM Resorts' ability to provide the fan experiences, events and activations described herein including, but not limited to, the availability of the celebrities, chefs, mixologists, drivers, driving teams and other artists referred to or named herein; the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world; and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Natalie Mounier/Robert Flicker

Kirvin Doak Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International