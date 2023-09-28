MGM Resorts' Joint Venture Signs Implementation Agreement for Integrated Resort in Osaka, Japan

Marks Finalization of the Certification Process

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today announced that Osaka IR Corporation, a joint venture with ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") established to develop the Osaka IR Project, signed an agreement with Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City to implement the Specified Integrated Resort Facilities Area Development Plan for Yumeshima, Osaka.

MGM and ORIX, together with Osaka IR Corporation, will contribute to the sustainable growth and development of tourism and the economy of Osaka and the Kansai region, as well as Japan through this first-of its-kind project in Japan.

"This is a significant moment for our company as we officially close the certification process and begin to focus on executing our vision, in partnership with ORIX, to build a world-class integrated resort in Osaka," said Bill Hornbuckle, President and CEO, MGM Resorts. "We remain passionately committed to this project and look forward to bringing Japan and Osaka best-in-class gaming, entertainment, dining and retail experiences. Our vision is to bring MGM's 'wow' DNA from Las Vegas to Osaka and build a resort that will be a source of great pride in the community."

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding the development of an integrated resort in Japan and the expected impact of such integrated resort on the development of tourism and the economy of Osaka, the Kansai region, and Japan. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise, and the Company may not be able to realize them. The Company does not guarantee that the development project or other events described herein will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, including the proposed integrated resort in Japan, risks relating to international development, operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

