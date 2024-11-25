MGM RESORTS LEADS THE CHARGE AT LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX WITH EXCLUSIVE EVENTS AND STAR POWER

Sold-Out Bellagio Fountain Club Headlines Race Weekend Experiences with Celebrity Chefs, Top Drivers, Stars and More

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the checkered flag waves on the second year of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, MGM Resorts International has once again delivered as the ultimate race-weekend destination. Fans, celebrities and even top drivers - including Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz – took part in the unforgettable experiences the company curated across the Las Vegas Strip. From exclusive viewing opportunities and immersive fan experiences to unique culinary and entertainment events, MGM Resorts' properties were at the core of Grand Prix action.

The sold-out Bellagio Fountain Club was the ultimate luxury destination for race weekend, delivering an unrivaled viewing experience attracting celebs and athletes including Chris Stapleton, Aaron Paul, Seth Rogen, Coco Jones, Eva Longoria, Big Boi, Cedric The Entertainer, Canelo Alvarez, Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, Jazz Chisholm, Mark Vientos, Starling Marte, Dexter Fowler, Francis Tiafoe, Rory Mcllroy, Eddie Huang and more. Positioned in front of the iconic Bellagio Fountains and only feet from the circuit's longest straightaway—where drivers reached breathtaking top speeds—the venue placed guests at the center of the action. Enhancing the experience was an extraordinary culinary lineup featuring some of the world's greatest chefs and MGM Resorts' partners. Jean-Georges Vongerichten; Mario Carbone; David Chang; Wolfgang Puck; Masaharu Morimoto; Yannick Alleno; Alain Ducasse; Michael Mina; Bryan & Michael Voltaggio; Akira Back; Bricia Lopez; TJ Steele; Nancy Silverton; Christina Tosi; Olivia Tiedemann; Mark, Donnie & Paul Wahlberg led an ever-evolving dining program, personally preparing their iconic dishes and engaging with guests throughout the weekend.

As the race came to an incredible finish, four-time world champion Max Verstappen, Las Vegas Grand Prix winner George Russell, P2 Lewis Hamilton and P3 Carlos Sainz all headed to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Winner's Stage at Bellagio Fountain Club to celebrate their wins as the race logo and the drivers' images were projected on the iconic Fountains and fireworks filled the sky.

"Thousands of MGM Resorts employees collaborated to elevate the Las Vegas Grand Prix to unprecedented heights in its second year, delivering results that exceeded all expectations," said Andrew Lanzino, MGM Resorts' Vice President of Citywide Events Strategy. "This weekend was more than just an event—it was a collection of unforgettable 'wow' moments for our guests, solidifying its place as one of the most remarkable weekends of the year for our resorts and our city."

At ARIA Resort & Casino, the buzz continued with Carlos Sainz' Smooth Operator Dance Lounge, an homage to his racing nickname famously earned from singing the song while passing competition. On Wednesday, Sainz made unforgettable memories for hundreds of fans as he surprised the crowd walking into the party at midnight grooving to the namesake tune played by a DJ and an accompanying live saxophonist. The crowd cheered within the neon-lit venue with photos of the charismatic driver throughout.

Bellagio's Shoey Bar was back and bigger than ever as fans lined up to drink the signature cocktail out of a limited-edition racing shoe designed in collaboration between MGM Resorts and Sparco. Celebrities Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, Eva Longoria and Big Boi were seen at the Shoey Bar enjoying the celebratory tradition made popular by Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, who upstaged the traditional champagne celebration on the podium during the German Grand Prix in 2016.

Additional unique racing activities curated by MGM Resorts took place throughout The Strip including The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' Boulevard Experience rooftop watch party and a daily cocktail circuit at its destination bars; a Mercedes experience in ARIA's lobby; a Williams Racing fan zone on the Brooklyn Bridge; and many more.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LeoVegas AB, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

