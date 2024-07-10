MGM RESORTS NAMED A PROUD PARTNER OF THE NEW YORK YANKEES

Partnership builds on MGM Resorts' & Empire City Casino's commitment to New York & Major League Baseball

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") announced today a new partnership designating MGM Resorts as a "Proud Partner of the New York Yankees."

The two organizations will collaborate to deliver exclusive VIP experiences to MGM Rewards members and baseball fans, including the opportunity to watch batting practice from the warning track and throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium. MGM Resorts will also have brand placement at Yankee Stadium on LED signage, first and third base rotational signage, and its logo appearing on the back of the pitcher's mound during live local television broadcasts of select games.

"We remain committed to investing in the community, while collaborating with the New York Yankees to provide unparalleled experiences for baseball fans," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts CEO & President. "Our company has owned and operated Empire City Casino and Yonkers Raceway for the past five years. As we continue working to secure a full commercial casino license at Empire City, this partnership allows us to further develop these properties to their potential, while providing the world-class hospitality guests have come to expect from the MGM Resorts brand."

Michael Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Partnerships, said, "We are excited to partner with MGM Resorts this season. Through branding displayed on signage inside Yankee Stadium and integrated into our television broadcasts, the MGM Resorts brand will only see increased exposure and recognition for its resort and casino properties— especially for the nearby Empire City Casino."

As this partnership moves forward, MGM Resorts' Empire City Casino plans to host New York Yankees-themed fan activities and experiences involving active Major League Baseball players, as well as alumni.

Ed Domingo, President and COO, MGM Resorts' Empire City Casino, added, "This alliance with the Yankees allows us to create unique and engaging opportunities for guests and baseball fans alike. Empire City sits less than two miles from the Bronx border and is not only the gaming entertainment destination of choice for Bronxites, but also the longtime employer of hundreds of team members who call the Bronx home. We are well positioned to significantly increase that number when a full-scale commercial casino license is secured."

In November 2018, MGM Resorts and Major League Baseball formed a wide-ranging and groundbreaking partnership in the U.S. and Japan, designating MGM Resorts as the first "Official Gaming Partner of MLB" and "Official Entertainment Partner of MLB." Additionally, MGM Resorts has been an "Official Partner of MLB Players, Inc." since 2022.

MGM Resorts is dedicated to promoting responsible gaming education and formulating community partnerships to support those who may struggle with their gambling. MGM Resorts uses GameSense to have positive, transparent and proactive conversations with guests and customers about how to gamble responsibly. GameSense is an industry-leading responsible gaming program first developed and licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). Also, MGM Resorts continues in its partnership with the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Have A Game Plan. ® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible, legal sports wagering. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem or concerns with gambling responsibly call the HOPELINE 1-877-846-739 or text HOPENY (467369). OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

ABOUT EMPIRE CITY CASINO BY MGM RESORTS

Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts is one of the largest entertainment and gaming destinations in the northeast. Featuring nearly 4,700 of the hottest slots, electronic three card poker, blackjack, craps, roulette, baccarat and sic bo table games, Empire City Casino also offers guests year-round harness racing and international simulcasting; live entertainment, and more. A selection of dining options will satisfy even the most discerning palate with fan-favorite fare at The Pub, and convenient, delicious options at Lil' Cocina and the Big Kitchen International Food Court. Visit Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts located at 810 Yonkers Avenue (off I-87 at Central Avenue) Yonkers, NY, Westchester County, open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. For more information, visit www.empirecitycasino.com or call 914.968.4200.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK YANKEES

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding the benefits of the partnership and the VIP experiences to be made available to MGM Rewards members. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MEDIA CONTACTS

MGM Resorts International

Marc Jacobson

Sr. Manager of Media Relations

[email protected]

Empire City Casino

Taryn Duffy

VP Public Affairs

[email protected]

New York Yankees

Michael Margolis

Senior Director, Communications & Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International