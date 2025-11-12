MGM Resorts Teams with USO and American Airlines for 15th Annual Salute to the Troops at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") will host the United Service Organizations (USO) Experience: Salute to the Troops, honoring more than 100 active-duty service members who have been injured in the line of duty beginning Friday, November 14. Now in its 15th year, the five-day celebration will take place at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

In collaboration with the USO and American Airlines, these honored guests and their families will be flown to Las Vegas for an extended weekend, with MGM Resorts providing accommodations, meals, entertainment and special experiences throughout their stay.

A highlight of the weekend wil be the "Wall of Gratitude" welcome procession, where hundreds of MGM Resorts Team Members, community partners and local supporters will line the path cheer on and thank the honored guests for their service and sacrifice.

"Salute to the Troops is one of the most meaningful traditions we share at MGM Resorts," said John Flynn, Senior Vice President of Global Security & Aviation at MGM Resorts International. "It's a privilege to welcome these brave men and women and their families to Las Vegas and express our gratitude in a way that reflects our company's values."

Salute to the Troops will feature a variety of activities, events and excursions throughout Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, including a welcome dinner, tours of the Hoover Dam and Red Rock Canyon, a visit to Mandalay Bay's Shark Reef Aquarium, Luxor's Blue Man Group, and more.

MGM Resorts remains committed to supporting military members and their families year-round, including actively recruiting and employing military men and women. The Company was honored with the "Extraordinary Employer Support Award" by the United States Department of Defense and is a proud member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies aiming to place two million U.S. military members and veterans into meaningful and rewarding careers.

