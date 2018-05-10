MGM Resorts Named One of America's Best Employers by Forbes

Other hospitality companies to make the list were: Hilton Hotels at No. 138; Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (No. 147); Hyatt Hotels (No. 186), and Marriott International (No. 216). Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands were on the list at 365 and 457, respectively.

"We take employee engagement very seriously at MGM Resorts," says Michelle DiTondo, the company's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "We have invested in several tools and initiatives to enrich the work experience and engage our 78,000 employees through a united company culture. But those tools only enhance what is already a strong workforce made up of amazing, dedicated people who understand the value of treating our guests, and each other, with care and dignity. It's an honor to make the Forbes list."

Since 2016, MGM Resorts has supplemented its robust employee engagement initiative with new programs and platforms including: an awards-based employee recognition platform called Applause, upward feedback appraisals for managers, and an improved online-based communications portal that gives employees the opportunity to engage each other and stay informed about company news.

Employees who completed the Forbes survey were contacted online and asked to provide anonymous feedback. Employers did not play a role in the selection of participants, who were asked their willingness to recommend their company on a scale of 0 to 10. They were also asked to give their opinions about working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer.

