MGM Resorts Receives Two Awards for Outstanding Travel Marketing from Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) received a Gold award for Corporate Social Responsibility and a Bronze award in the Integrated Marketing Campaign category in the 64th annual Adrian Awards; the largest and most prestigious global travel marketing competition.

For 2020, the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) redesigned the Adrian Awards to reflect the current travel landscape, with focus categories of Corporate Social Responsibility, Crisis Communications/Management, Recovery Strategies, and Talent & Leadership Development, in addition to traditional Adrian Award categories.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for our COVID-19 relief efforts and donations from the past year. The communities in which we operate have always been a top priority for us; when the pandemic caused us to temporarily close our resorts nationally, our teams instinctually mobilized within days to help those in need," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. "Not only did we provide food and resources in a timely manner, but it also allowed us to ensure the safety and the wellbeing of our neighbors and colleagues."

As The Strip in Las Vegas and regional resorts began to shut down, the company quickly gathered unused food from its resorts and donated more than 662,000 pounds of food—or 552,000 meals– to the communities where it operates. Through its colleagues in Macau, it procured and delivered 261,000 gowns, 200,000 gloves, and 500,000 KN-95 masks to the state of Nevada. The MGM Resorts Foundation also expanded the Employee Emergency Grant Fund to assist eligible employees and their families by providing financial assistance. The fund disbursed over $15.5 million, which covered 21,000 bill payments on behalf of current and former employees in need of assistance.

Meanwhile, the MGM Resorts Marketing team had to figure out how to entertain guests from afar. "We needed to find a way to engage and uplift our audiences — and we know they needed us to deliver in difficult times. Mirroring our amenities and entertainment online just made sense," said Sarah Moore, Vice President of Brand Marketing for MGM Resorts International. "We launched a multi-channel campaign called 'Together at Home' featuring at-home recipes and videos from our chefs, messages from our entertainers, virtual DJ sessions and coverage of record-breaking perishable goods donations." With over 200 videos produced and 4.3 million views on social media, the team reported a 200 percent increase in engagement rate when compared to pre COVID-19 content.

MGM Resorts was honored during the HSMAI Adrian Awards virtual celebration on March 23, 2021, recognizing best practices, innovation, and community. Annually attended by nearly 1,000 hospitality, travel, and tourism marketing executives, this celebration is a must-attend industry event. The Adrian Awards virtual celebration honors award-winning work and the people behind it with Lifetime Achievement Awards, HSMAI Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Optimization Awards, and more.

Winning entries will be viewable in the winners' gallery on the Adrian Awards website following the March 23 celebration. Visit www.AdrianAwards.com for more information on the event and competition and to view the Adrian Awards winners' gallery.

"The Adrian Awards take on a new and vital meaning in 2021," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. "Hospitality and tourism professionals continue to face evolving challenges due to the ongoing pandemic that requires a new level of innovation and ingenuity to survive. HSMAI is proud to recognize the extraordinary efforts of hospitality sales, marketing, and revenue optimization leaders during these unprecedented times with Adrian Awards. By recognizing incredible work, we will reinvigorate the spirit and strength of our industry to push forward and drive recovery."

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, and HSMAI ROC. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Instagram, HSMAI Twitter, and HSMAI YouTube.

Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

[email protected]

702-690-8358

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

mgmresorts.com

