MGM Resorts' Responsible Gambling Program Hits Unprecedented 1 Million Customer Interactions Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced that GameSense, an innovative responsible gaming initiative that was adopted by MGM Resorts in 2017, recently surpassed 1 million customer interactions at its U.S properties. The program focuses on having positive, transparent and proactive conversations about how to gamble responsibly. The adoption of GameSense marked an unprecedented commitment to integrating responsible gambling education into the MGM Resorts guest service model and the achievement of this milestone further supports MGM Resorts' responsible gaming culture.

GameSense is an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). The program comes alive through personal interactions between guests and trained staff based at each property's M life Rewards desk. In addition to speaking to trained employees – known as GameSense Advisors – guests also utilize interactive GameSense touchscreens and can pick up educational materials and other resources. GameSense is designed to help guests make informed decisions and to help keep gambling fun. The program has earned recognition from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

"We're thrilled to have reached this milestone," said Rich Taylor, Executive Director of Responsible Gaming at MGM Resorts. "Our conversations with guests are not only about encouraging responsible play, but improving guest relationships and providing world-class service. I'm so proud of our teams, especially the GameSense Advisors, who deliver GameSense to our guests every day."

MGM Resorts Recognizing Responsible Gambling Education Week Sept. 16-20

GameSense is reaching landmark milestones as MGM Resorts prepares to recognize Responsible Gaming Education Week. From Sept. 16-20, Responsible Gaming Education Week brings together industry, advocacy regulator and other key stakeholders to promote transparency and gaming literacy while showcasing an everyday commitment to responsible gaming.

During Responsible Gambling Education Week, the company is partnering with American Gaming Association (AGA) to help spread awareness and educate guests on how to make informed and responsible decisions while playing. MGM Resorts and the AGA both prioritize responsible gaming as an integral part of the industry's daily operations. Responsible Gaming Education Week efforts are taking place as MGM Resorts' newly opened and recently remodeled sports books prepare for an influx of guests for football season.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 82,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

