MGM Resorts' Responsible Gambling Program Surpasses 1.25 Million Customer Interactions Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced that GameSense, an innovative responsible gaming initiative adopted by MGM Resorts in 2017, has surpassed 1.25 million customer interactions at its U.S properties. The program focuses on positive, transparent and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly. GameSense marked an unprecedented commitment to integrating responsible gambling education into the MGM Resorts guest service model.

GameSense is an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). The program comes alive through personal interactions between guests and trained staff based at each property's M life Rewards desk. In addition to speaking to trained employees – known as GameSense Advisors – guests also utilize interactive GameSense touchscreens and educational materials and other resources found at each property's M life Rewards Desk. Players can also visit www.mgmresorts.com/gamesense. GameSense is designed to help guests make informed decisions to keep gambling fun. The program has earned recognition multiple times from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

"Having more than 1.25 million player interactions is a huge deal, and hitting that milestone during Problem Gambling Awareness Month is incredibly meaningful," said Rich Taylor, Executive Director of Responsible Gaming at MGM Resorts. "We're proud of how GameSense has grown with MGM Resorts and become part of our company culture and guest service model. We're excited to build on this progress and take the program to new heights."

GameSense's new milestone comes as MGM Resorts promotes Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Throughout March, MGM Resorts is partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling to spread awareness and educate guests on how to make informed and responsible decisions while playing.

These efforts are taking place as MGM Resorts and BetMGM – the company's cutting-edge mobile sports betting app – prepare for an influx of visitors to sports books and online portals during March's college basketball tournament. Casino and race and sports book employees across MGM Resorts participate in GameSense training, reinforcing how to have positive conversations with guests on betting responsibly.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 80,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL COUNCIL ON PROBLEM GAMBLING

Based in Washington DC, the National Council on Problem Gambling is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to minimize the economic and social costs associated with gambling addiction by working with constituents in all facets of gambling. If gambling becomes a problem, NCPG urges people who gamble, as well as their loved ones, to contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without judgment or shame. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpgambling.org/chat. Help is available 24/7 – it is free and confidential.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM's public filings with the SEC. MGM has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected growth of GameSense and the expected influx of visitors to sports books and online portals during March's college basketball tournament. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS CONTACT:

News Media

Marc Jacobson

Manager of Media Relations

[email protected]

NATIONAL COUNCIL ON PROBLEM GAMBLING:

News Media

Joel Simon

Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://mgmresorts.com/

