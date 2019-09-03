MGM Resorts Statement On The Future Of The Village Property

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today released the following statement:

"We know that for many, the Village property will forever be linked to the tragic loss of life that took place there on October 1st. We will never forget the victims, and all of those impacted by that evening. As the second anniversary nears, we remain committed to being part of the community effort to continue healing and moving forward. In this spirit, MGM Resorts plans to build a community and athletic center on the north end of the property, which will be home to sporting events and community gatherings. We hope one day it will host high school basketball tournaments, indoor soccer for kids and provide a place for the Aces to practice and engage with the community to inspire the next generation of female athletes. It was important to us that the long-term use of the property include the community in some way. We also plan to create a space on the property to remember the victims of the tragedy.

In the near term, while these plans are underway, the property will revert back from festival grounds to a parking area and will serve as parking during games and concerts taking place at Allegiant Stadium. Over the coming weeks and months, there will be construction activity near the property to ensure the safety of pedestrians crossing the street toward the stadium. We will share plans for the community and athletic center as they advance. We will also support the future community effort around a permanent, public memorial when that process begins."

About MGM Resorts International

Forward-Looking Statements

Media Contact

