MHK EARNS HEDIS® SOFTWARE CERTIFICATION FOR FOURTEENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, announced today that it has achieved Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) Software Certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) for CareProminence® 360Measures™. This marks the fourteenth-consecutive year MHK has achieved this certification.

The NCQA HEDIS certified product, 360Measures, is offered as part of the MHK CareProminence platform and helps their health plan and pharmacy benefit manager clients ensure better care and reduced risk. A critical capability for successful population health management and meeting quality of care objectives, 360Measures supports all regulatory reporting mandated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), NCQA and other state reporting, covering the needs for all lines of business.

"NCQA HEDIS is one of the most comprehensive certifications out there and we are proud to have achieved this every year for well over a decade," commented Conor Bagnell, president of MHK. "MHK technology is on the cutting edge of value-based transformation, connecting quality to care management."

Developed by NCQA, HEDIS is a set of standard measures used in managed care to evaluate the services and quality of care that health plans deliver to enrolled members. Health plans and pharmacy benefit managers utilize HEDIS to measure their performance in terms of care and service, compare it to other health plans and identify areas for improvement. According to NCQA, 191 million people are enrolled in plans that report HEDIS results.

"The quality of care delivered to millions of Americans is of the utmost importance to MHK. It is why we do what we do," commented Polina Vaserman, vice president of product management at MHK. "Gaps in care and medication issues that go undetected can be life-threatening. Having these best-practice measures in place means that our clients can ensure they are providing the best possible care to their members."

In conjunction with the CareProminence chart abstraction tool, 360Measures is a one-stop solution for health plans to perform HEDIS compliance runs, chart retrieval and management, and scoring in real-time. This also includes the NCQA Interactive Data Submission System (IDSS) and CMS Patient Level Data (PLD) filings and support for audit report requirements. Other key performance areas include measure data for CMS Star Ratings, Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) measures, payment reforms for provider organizations based on the Pay for Performance set of measures as well as custom, business-specific measures to aid in key performance indicator tracking.

Once implemented, MHK clients can run various campaigns using the 360Measures solution via automation on a regularly scheduled basis as well as manually as needed. This allows clients to detect gaps in medical care, identify issues with medication therapy and pharmacy quality year-round. Flexible configuration combined with a comprehensive measures library (NCQA HEDIS, Disease Registry, PQA) provides plans with the ability to create different campaigns focused on each populations' needs.

With the CareProminence platform, visibility of this critical information provides timely insight into the level of risk allowing care team members to intervene appropriately through member education and enrollment into the right care. The level of risk may also warrant outreach directly to the provider(s) and/or prescriber(s) involved in the member's care. With CareProminence, these interventions and outreach can also be automated based on risk levels.

Those interested in learning more can visit mhk online at mhk.com or contact MHK directly by email at [email protected].

About MHK

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, serves as a trusted technology partner, guiding our health plan and PBM clients to excel in compliance, improve health outcomes and deliver operational efficiencies. Starting at the point of enrollment and continuing throughout the member care journey, MHK technology brings together vital information into centralized technology trusted by top-ranking plans across the nation. Four of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or Twitter @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN.Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @ Hearst-Health.

