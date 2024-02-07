MHK Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions

CareProminence® Healthcare Technology Ranked Top Performer

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, today announced that it ranked #1 in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report for the Payer Care Management Solutions category with its CareProminence clinical technology platform.

Every year, KLAS Research compiles its Best in KLAS: Software and Services report by gathering direct input from a multitude of organizations regarding their use of information technology. For the payer care management space, the goal is to provide healthcare payers with the necessary information to make informed decisions when selecting care management technology. The 2024 report utilized a combination of measurable and qualitative data to present client satisfaction insights and vendor-specific performance metrics.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized by KLAS as a top performer in the care management payer space," commented Conor Bagnell, MHK president. "As a product-driven organization focused on client success, we continually strive to advocate for and anticipate customer needs and ensure successful delivery of business value."

MHK CareProminence provides a single platform for healthcare payer workflows that put the member at the center of care, covering their entire health journey. Clients appreciate the platform's comprehensive functionality and integration with other systems. Additionally, clients acknowledge the regulatory expertise of the MHK team, combined with the platform's compliance capabilities, provides vital assistance for meeting the requirements of today's increasingly stringent environment. By centralizing data, automating processes and offering a comprehensive 360-degree view of each member, the platform adopts a distinctive approach, enabling health plans and managed care organizations to excel in compliance, enhance health outcomes and optimize efficiency.

"We view this ranking as a reflection of the value our clients derive from CareProminence, and we are committed to continual innovation," commented Polina Vaserman, Vice President of Product Management for MHK. "KLAS research, combined with obtaining regular customer insight and proactively monitoring industry changes, helps guide our product development strategy for each of the functional areas supported by the platform, including care management, utilization management, pharmacy management, population health and quality management and complaints, appeals and grievances."

MHK will be formally recognized for its achievements at the Best in KLAS Awards Show, which will be held at HIMSS on March 11 in Orlando, FL.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

About MHK

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, serves as a trusted technology partner, guiding our health plan and PBM clients to excel in compliance, improve health outcomes and deliver operational efficiencies. Starting at the point of enrollment and continuing throughout the member care journey, MHK technology brings together vital information into centralized technology trusted by top-ranking plans across the nation. Four of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or X @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

SOURCE MHK