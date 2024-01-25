MHK WELCOMES EMEKA IHEME AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

25 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, today announced that Emeka Iheme joined the company as vice president of professional services. The announcement was made by Conor Bagnell, president of MHK.

As vice president of professional services, Iheme is responsible for the successful execution of all client-facing engagements related to the company's clinical technology platform, MHK CareProminence®. Iheme is focused on scaling teams to support MHK's overall growth plans. He oversees continuous improvement in delivery operations while leading project management, client implementation, support, consulting and training teams.

"With over 15 years of experience establishing enterprise-level client engagement excellence, Emeka is skilled at driving a culture of delivery predictability and client success," commented Bagnell.

Prior to joining MHK, Iheme held multiple professional services leadership roles at SaaS-based organizations in the care management space, including Casenet. Iheme holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Rochester, in addition to training in executive leadership coaching and advisement.

"As I step into this role, my unwavering aim is to fulfill our mission of being our clients' trusted technology partner," commented Iheme. "That means consistently delivering reliable, innovative solutions while prioritizing transparency, communication and a long-term commitment to the success of our clients."

About MHK
MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, serves as a trusted technology partner, guiding our health plan and PBM clients to excel in compliance, improve health outcomes and deliver operational efficiencies. Starting at the point of enrollment and continuing throughout the member care journey, MHK technology brings together vital information into centralized technology trusted by top-ranking plans across the nation. Four of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or X @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

SOURCE MHK

