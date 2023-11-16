MHK WELCOMES GEOFF FELDER AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

News provided by

MHK

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, today announced that Geoff Felder joined the company as the new chief technology officer. The announcement was made by Conor Bagnell, president of MHK.

As chief technology offer, Felder will spearhead MHK's technological advancements, providing strategic direction for all information technology initiatives and direct oversight of both development and infrastructure programs. Leading MHK's engineering team, Felder will focus on continuous modernization of the company's customer-facing digital technologies and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions.

MHK offers SaaS technology for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, and other managed care organizations. With integrated solutions starting at the point of enrollment and continuing throughout the member care journey, clients are equipped to centralize data, streamline workflows, meet increasingly complex regulatory requirements and align with value-based healthcare imperatives.

"MHK has a significant opportunity to continue its innovation and evolution as a SaaS company serving the needs of a growing customer base," commented Conor Bagnell, MHK president. "Under Geoff's guidance, I'm confident we will continue to advance our technology solutions and help our clients meet the changing demands of the market."

Before joining MHK, Felder served as chief technology officer at TriZetto Provider Solutions (TPS). In this role, he was responsible for leading all aspects of TPS' product and technology strategies. This included product management, enterprise architecture, software engineering, software testing/quality engineering, product architecture and SaaS operations. Prior to joining TPS, Felder held a variety of executive leadership roles leading enterprise program management offices, software product development organizations and technology operations.

"I am truly honored and humbled to join this remarkable team at MHK," commented Felder. "I look forward to driving continual innovation and empowering clients with the critical insights and powerful tools required to provide the highest standard of care, ensuring efficiency, compliance and, most importantly, enhancing patient outcomes."

Felder received a bachelor of science degree from Penn State University, holds a program management certificate from Villanova University and completed Disney's leadership development program. He is also PMI PMP and Agile SAFe Certified.

About MHK  
MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, serves as a trusted technology partner, guiding our health plan and PBM clients to excel in compliance, improve health outcomes and deliver operational efficiencies. Starting at the point of enrollment and continuing throughout the member care journey, MHK technology brings together vital information into centralized technology trusted by top-ranking plans across the nation. Four of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or Twitter @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

SOURCE MHK

Also from this source

PRIME THERAPEUTICS/MAGELLAN RX EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH MHK TO MANAGE MEMBER ENROLLMENT WITH MARKETPROMINENCE TECHNOLOGY

PRIME THERAPEUTICS/MAGELLAN RX EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH MHK TO MANAGE MEMBER ENROLLMENT WITH MARKETPROMINENCE TECHNOLOGY

MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, announced today that Prime Therapeutics LLC/Magellan Rx...
MHK WELCOMES DR. MAURICE HERBELIN AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

MHK WELCOMES DR. MAURICE HERBELIN AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, announced today that Dr. Maurice Herbelin joined the company as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.