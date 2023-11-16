MHK WELCOMES GEOFF FELDER AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, today announced that Geoff Felder joined the company as the new chief technology officer. The announcement was made by Conor Bagnell, president of MHK.

As chief technology offer, Felder will spearhead MHK's technological advancements, providing strategic direction for all information technology initiatives and direct oversight of both development and infrastructure programs. Leading MHK's engineering team, Felder will focus on continuous modernization of the company's customer-facing digital technologies and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions.

MHK offers SaaS technology for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, and other managed care organizations. With integrated solutions starting at the point of enrollment and continuing throughout the member care journey, clients are equipped to centralize data, streamline workflows, meet increasingly complex regulatory requirements and align with value-based healthcare imperatives.

"MHK has a significant opportunity to continue its innovation and evolution as a SaaS company serving the needs of a growing customer base," commented Conor Bagnell, MHK president. "Under Geoff's guidance, I'm confident we will continue to advance our technology solutions and help our clients meet the changing demands of the market."

Before joining MHK, Felder served as chief technology officer at TriZetto Provider Solutions (TPS). In this role, he was responsible for leading all aspects of TPS' product and technology strategies. This included product management, enterprise architecture, software engineering, software testing/quality engineering, product architecture and SaaS operations. Prior to joining TPS, Felder held a variety of executive leadership roles leading enterprise program management offices, software product development organizations and technology operations.

"I am truly honored and humbled to join this remarkable team at MHK," commented Felder. "I look forward to driving continual innovation and empowering clients with the critical insights and powerful tools required to provide the highest standard of care, ensuring efficiency, compliance and, most importantly, enhancing patient outcomes."

Felder received a bachelor of science degree from Penn State University, holds a program management certificate from Villanova University and completed Disney's leadership development program. He is also PMI PMP and Agile SAFe Certified.

About MHK

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, serves as a trusted technology partner, guiding our health plan and PBM clients to excel in compliance, improve health outcomes and deliver operational efficiencies. Starting at the point of enrollment and continuing throughout the member care journey, MHK technology brings together vital information into centralized technology trusted by top-ranking plans across the nation. Four of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or Twitter @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

SOURCE MHK