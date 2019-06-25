MHK Selects Surescripts to Improve Efficiency Around Electronic Prior Authorizations

TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK (formerly MedHOK – Medical House of Knowledge) is proud to announce that the Surescripts® Electronic Prior Authorization solution is now integrated with the MHK CareProminence™ platform. Together, MHK and Surescripts provide real-time integration of two industry-leading solutions to significantly improve efficiencies for health plans managing pharmacy benefits.

MHK's integration with Surescripts, a leading nationwide, health information network, connects health plans utilizing MHK's CareProminence platform directly to EHRs and providers to automate and streamline prior authorization requests. The integration also provides health plans with the upfront screening of all prior authorizations, as well as faster turnaround for real time clinical decision making.

Surescripts Electronic Prior Authorization integrates directly with EHRs, enabling healthcare professionals to easily obtain prior authorizations in real time at the point of care. By automating this time-consuming manual process, MHK will help care providers eliminate paper forms, faxes and phone calls, and enable them to answer only relevant patient-specific questions with patient data already pre-populated, giving them more time with patients.



As of the end of 2018, EHRs representing 77% of providers had signed on for Surescripts Electronic Prior Authorization, giving them access to data supplied directly from PBMs and health plans covering 89% of U.S. patients. The Surescripts Prior Authorization Portal provides a free, online way to easily submit fully electronic prior authorization requests right away, even if the service is not yet available within a provider's EHR.

"MHK's integration with Surescripts demonstrates MHK's commitment to enhancing our solutions through strategic partnerships with market-leading companies in support of our mission to drive better member care through an integrated platform," said Gary Stuart, president of MHK. "Direct integration with Surescripts connects our customers to a large network of providers for a seamless and efficient ePA process."

"Our integrated and streamlined approach to electronic prior authorization empowers healthcare professionals with actionable patient intelligence to enable safer and more affordable prescriptions," said Ryan Hess, vice president of product innovation at Surescripts. "Surescripts' end-to-end capabilities enhance medication adherence, reduce time delays, and improve patient and provider satisfaction by reducing the administrative hassle associated with the prior authorization process."

About MHK (Formerly MedHOK – Medical House of Knowledge)

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, is a Medical House of Knowledge, where care and knowledge converge. The only service provider that combines pharmacy and medical, MHK's mission is to drive better member care in a changing healthcare environment by bringing every care moment in a person's health journey together through an integrated platform. MHK is committed to helping health plans, PBMs, and provider organizations improve quality of care, enhance operational efficiency, maximize revenue, and meet compliance demands. Three of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com .

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 77 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health , MCG , Homecare Homebase , MHK (formerly MedHOK—Medical House of Knowledge) and Hearst Health Ventures ( www.hearsthealth.com ). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen . Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

