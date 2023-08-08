MHK WELCOMES DR. MAURICE HERBELIN AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, announced today that Dr. Maurice Herbelin joined the company as the new chief medical officer. The announcement was made by Conor Bagnell, president of MHK.

As chief medical offer, Dr. Herbelin leads the company's clinical strategy and provides thought leadership to ensure MHK's suite of solutions continually evolves to deliver value for clients across the dynamic healthcare landscape.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Maurice to MHK," said Bagnell. "He is a seasoned entrepreneurial physician executive with a track record of providing vision, strategy and leadership through the build and implementation of innovative solutions leveraging technology, data, analytics and strategic channel partnerships."

Before joining MHK, Dr. Herbelin held CMO-level leadership roles across the UnitedHealth Group, Optum and the UnitedHealthcare family of companies for close to a decade. He was responsible for architecting and leading several new market offerings to drive growth and transformation for the company and was recognized for his contributions by receiving the UnitedHealth Group Stephen J. Hemsley CEO Innovation Award. Outside of the UnitedHealth Group, Dr. Herbelin has consulted as an industry expert and provided CMO-level leadership to several companies across various domains of the healthcare ecosystem.

"MHK has a strong foundation that is well-positioned for growth and differentiation between its platform, client base and ownership structure through Hearst Health," commented Dr. Herbelin. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to deliver solutions that support clinical transformation and success in value-based care across both payer and provider ecosystems."

Dr. Herbelin is board-certified in emergency medicine and clinical informatics and practiced medicine for UC Davis Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente and Tahoe Forest Hospital. He attended the University of Southern California for his undergraduate and UC San Diego for medical school. He completed his residency training at UC Davis Medical Center and studied healthcare systems as a Fulbright Scholar in Spain.

About MHK MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, serves as a trusted technology partner, guiding our health plan and PBM clients to excel in compliance, improve health outcomes and deliver operational efficiencies. Starting at the point of enrollment and continuing throughout the member care journey, MHK technology brings together vital information into centralized technology trusted by top-ranking plans across the nation. Four of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or Twitter @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

