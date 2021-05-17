MHS Partners with SchoolCare to Coordinate Care for Underserved Students in K-12 School Nurse Offices

INDIANAPOLIS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Services (MHS), an Indiana health coverage provider, has partnered with SchoolCare, a health technology company, to coordinate care for underserved, pediatric populations through school nurse offices in Indiana.

SchoolCare's Electronic Health Record software in K-12 school nurse offices will be integrated with Care Management resources at MHS, so that care can be coordinated between school nurses, MHS Care Managers, and parents of students in Indiana public school districts. SchoolCare will provide real-time monitoring of medical, behavioral, and social needs to allow follow-up by MHS.

"We are pleased to partner with SchoolCare to increase our level of communication and collaboration with our local school districts," said Kevin O'Toole, MHS President and CEO. "School nurses do incredible work, and now more than ever, are a key part of a student's healthcare team. MHS is ready to help make sure students receive needed follow-up care and get connected to resources to help them and their families thrive."

MHS has been partnering with K-12 schools for nearly a decade, focusing on School-Based Health Clinics and providing health and wellness programming. Both MHS and SchoolCare expect this new partnership to model the way for a more effective value-based healthcare model that addresses the pressing healthcare needs of student populations.

SchoolCare CEO Brett Shamosh said, "K-12 public school nurse offices often have the most visibility into the health needs and opportunities of their students. School nurses also have close relationships with families in the community. We are simply using technology to connect resources at MHS with the school health administrators, who can access essential healthcare services to help keep their students healthy."

Implementation of the SchoolCare platform will start at a school district level. Once a district goes live, parents are able to create an account on SchoolCare, which will enable notifications to parents. Through SchoolCare, parents/guardians of members would receive communication from SchoolCare directly from the platform in the form of email, text message, or push notifications to mobile devices.

MHS' partnership with SchoolCare centers around a core set of objectives for the community in which it will serve. MHS believes that using the platform will help promote care gap closures, allow for more timely intervention of emerging or existing health issues, and will guide future programming. In the long-term, SchoolCare will allow for the opportunity to drive the development of local, district-wide wellness programs and other public health initiatives to address the social needs and healthy opportunities most prevalent in our communities.

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for 25 years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs and the Healthy Indiana (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana health insurance marketplace, and Allwell from MHS, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidy of Centene Corporation®, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services.

