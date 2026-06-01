M/I Homes Engages Prophetic for Land Acquisition Technology Support

Collaboration supports evaluation of land opportunities across M/I Homes' markets

PORTLAND, Ore. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) has engaged Prophetic, a technology provider focused on land acquisition tools, to support aspects of its land evaluation processes across markets. The deployment unifies parcel discovery, regulatory and environmental analysis, competitive and market intelligence, yield estimates, and pipeline management in an AI-native system across M/I Homes' operations.

The decision addresses a challenge facing every national homebuilder: how to evaluate significantly more land opportunities to enable continued growth, while reaching confident decisions faster.

"At the end of the day, this is about how quickly we can turn data into a confident decision," said Ron Frissora, Chief Information Officer, M/I Homes. "Being able to evaluate more sites, eliminate dead ends earlier, and focus our teams on the right opportunities has a direct impact on how we grow."

"Housing demand continues to outpace supply, and the builders who can evaluate more land faster are the ones best positioned to bring new homes to market and fuel continued growth," said Oliver Alexander, Founder and CEO, Prophetic. "M/I Homes has made a decision that we believe reflects where the industry is going: a platform for land intelligence that every division, every market, and every leader can trust."

Why It Matters

The U.S. remains short an estimated 4.7 million homes, and land acquisition has become the gating constraint on bringing new supply to market. Manual diligence, pulling zoning codes, checking parcel records across multiple counties, and stitching together data from disconnected systems limits how many opportunities a team can realistically evaluate. For a national builder like M/I Homes, that constraint compounds across every division and every market.

The platform's ZoneAI™ capability interprets zoning regulations across U.S. municipalities with high accuracy, giving land teams a consistent understanding of what can be built, regardless of where they're evaluating.

Work that once took weeks now happens in minutes, enabling teams to evaluate more opportunities, move faster in their decision making, and win more of the ones that matter.

A Different Operating Model for Land Acquisition

The M/I Homes deployment addresses three challenges common across the industry, but exponentially harder at national scale.

The first is finding opportunities. Land teams historically rely on broker relationships, county GIS portals, and manual research to identify sites, a process that limits how many opportunities a homebuilder can evaluate. Prophetic's SearchAI™ lets teams search by intended development type, surfacing qualified parcels and off-market opportunities across entire markets in seconds.

The second is making confident decisions. Zoning research and feasibility analysis have traditionally taken days or weeks per site, with information scattered across multiple systems. Prophetic consolidates that work into a single environment where teams can interpret zoning with ZoneAI, generate preliminary site plans with SiteAI™, track development activity with DevMap™, and reach a defensible go/no-go decision without leaving the platform. Every value is verified and cites its source.

The third is building organizational intelligence that compounds. Prophetic's Land Relationship Manager (LRM™) centralizes deal tracking, analysis, and team collaboration, including an executive dashboard with AI-enabled insights for rapid corporate decision-making, an intelligence layer that grows more valuable with every parcel evaluated and every decision made.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., celebrating its 50th year in business in 2026, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

About Prophetic

Prophetic is the AI-native platform for land acquisition. Built from the ground up for homebuilders, developers, brokers, and investors, Prophetic unifies the entire land acquisition workflow in one system, from parcel discovery and off-market landowner outreach to zoning analysis, automated site planning, regulatory and environmental review, competitive and market intelligence, yield estimates, and pipeline management. What used to require multiple tools, multiple teams, and multiple weeks now happens in one platform in minutes. For more information, visit propheticsoftware.ai.

Media Contacts:

Prophetic: Mike Lizun, Signal+Co • [email protected] • 215-808-0578

M/I Homes: Will Duderstadt • [email protected] • 614-418-8053

SOURCE Prophetic