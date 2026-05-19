Prophetic Introduces SiteAI™ 3.0, Featuring Industry-First Automatic Yield Estimates with Lot-Width and Lot-Depth Compliance

PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophetic™ today launched SiteAI™ 3.0, introducing automatic yield estimates with zoning-compliant lot-width and lot-depth control, setback analysis, and visualization. Land acquisition teams at residential subdivision homebuilders can now automatically produce yield studies in seconds, replacing outside engineering studies that typically cost $3,000 to $10,000 and take days or weeks to deliver. The result: one of the most persistent bottlenecks in getting new housing supply to market is now removed.

Prophetic SiteAI 3.0 Prophetic SiteAI 3.0

SiteAI 3.0 introduces user-entered lot-width and lot-depth controls, generating high-fidelity, zoning-compliant site plans automatically; no manual road drawing, boundary tracing, or lot placement required. SiteAI leverages Prophetic's proprietary ZoneAI™ intelligence, which interprets zoning regulations across every U.S. municipality, to produce zoning-compliant outputs. For the first time, nationwide zoning interpretation and automatic site plan generation are available in a single AI platform.

Unlike legacy tools that require users to manually draw roads, place lots, and configure layouts before generating a yield report, SiteAI 3.0 produces a complete, zoning-compliant analysis from parcel selection alone.

"SiteAI gives us an accurate yield estimate for initial underwriting in seconds. What used to be a $5,000 engineering report and weeks of waiting is now part of the first conversation," said Paul Onufer, Managing Member at JPMB Investments, LLC.

"At Prophetic, we obsess over speed to decision; how quickly we can help our users reach a yes or no on an acquisition target," said Oliver Alexander, founder and CEO of Prophetic. "What makes SiteAI 3.0 a step change is that it doesn't just generate zoning-compliant site plans automatically; it maximizes yield while maintaining full lot-width and lot-depth compliance. That combination, generating the highest possible lot count within every applicable constraint, is what lets land acquisition teams move on opportunities at the speed the market actually demands."

SiteAI is a proprietary technology within Prophetic's AI-native platform, which unifies parcel discovery, zoning analysis, site visibility, market intelligence, and pipeline management for enterprise land teams.

Industry-First Breakthroughs in SiteAI 3.0

Compliant Width and Depth. User-entered and ZoneAI-validated minimum lot-width and lot-depth are now automatically enforced in every generated plan, no manual lot placement or adjustment required. Land teams get a yield count they can take to leadership without flagging caveats or waiting on a follow-up engineering study.

User-entered and ZoneAI-validated minimum lot-width and lot-depth are now automatically enforced in every generated plan, no manual lot placement or adjustment required. Land teams get a yield count they can take to leadership without flagging caveats or waiting on a follow-up engineering study. Visible Lot Dimensions. Each lot's width, depth, area, and setback measurements display directly on the map at close zoom. Land teams can verify compliance during a live conversation with a seller or broker, not after hours of manual layout work or weeks waiting on engineering.

Each lot's width, depth, area, and setback measurements display directly on the map at close zoom. Land teams can verify compliance during a live conversation with a seller or broker, not after hours of manual layout work or weeks waiting on engineering. Cleaner Lot Geometry. SiteAI 3.0 mathematically maximizes lot yield on every parcel while maintaining full zoning compliance. In residential subdivision development, even one or two additional lots per project can represent tens of thousands of dollars in net income, value that manual layouts and legacy tools routinely leave on the table.

"SiteAI 3.0 helps land teams get land under contract first. What we've also found is that it builds trust with off-market landowners who are skeptical of a purchaser's price when they haven't seen a viable site plan. And once a project reaches the city or county council for review, real-time edits to a site plan can take months off the approval process," said Alexander.

SiteAI 3.0 is generally available to Prophetic customers starting today. Demonstrations and full feature documentation are available at propheticsoftware.ai.

About Prophetic

Prophetic™ is the AI-native platform for land acquisition. Homebuilders, developers, brokerages, and investors use Prophetic to find more opportunities and close them first. The platform unifies the entire land acquisition workflow: parcel discovery, zoning analysis, automated site planning, market intelligence, and pipeline management in one system. What used to require multiple tools, multiple teams, and multiple weeks now happens in minutes. The company is based in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit propheticsoftware.ai.

Media Contact:

Mike Lizun

Signal+Co

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SOURCE Prophetic