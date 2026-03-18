Prophetic Expands SearchAI With "SearchAI Intentions" to Find Land Based on What Developers Want to Build

Platform now supports 120+ development types from data centers and hotels to energy infrastructure and senior living, eliminating manual zoning translation nationwide

PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophetic, the AI-native land acquisition intelligence platform, today expanded SearchAI with SearchAI Intentions, a new AI-powered capability that allows developers to search for land based on what they want to build instead of translating development ideas into zoning.

SearchAI Intentions enables users to search for viable sites for senior living developments, including independent living and skilled nursing facilities, across defined markets. SearchAI Intentions allows users to identify parcels suitable for telecommunications infrastructure, such as cell towers, based on zoning and land-use criteria.

With SearchAI Intentions, users can select from more than 120 development categories, ranging from residential and multifamily housing to hotels, data centers, energy infrastructure, assisted senior living, and 55+ communities. The system then identifies viable parcels across all 50 states.

SearchAI is powered by Prophetic's proprietary ZoneAI engine, which reads and extracts zoning regulations across every U.S. municipality with 99% accuracy. Rather than forcing developers to interpret zoning codes themselves, SearchAI translates development intent into viable sites, unlocking a new way to identify and evaluate development opportunities across markets. Each determination links directly to the specific municipal code section and governing jurisdiction, allowing developers to act on results with confidence.

Because the system interprets zoning regulations directly, SearchAI allows developers to search according to development intent, identifying parcels where a specific type of project can be built across more than 20,000 U.S. municipalities. Previously, developers had to manually interpret local zoning codes before they could determine whether a site could support a given development.

One Prophetic customer, The Gove Group, increased the number of parcels it could evaluate from roughly 100–200 per year to more than 3,000 in the first 12 months using SearchAI.

"Before Prophetic, a dedicated land acquisition professional might analyze about a hundred parcels per year," said Oliver Alexander, CEO and Founder of Prophetic. "Today, individual users on the platform regularly exceed 5,000 parcels per month."

That increase in evaluation capacity allows SearchAI Intentions to help developers more effectively penetrate the markets they already operate in while also enabling expansion into entirely new development sectors.

Traditionally, land acquisition teams have had to translate development ideas into zoning language before searching for viable sites. That often means weeks navigating county GIS systems, reviewing zoning documents, and toggling across multiple data platforms before a single parcel can be evaluated.

"Developers have always had to translate their vision into zoning codes before they could even start searching," said Alexander. "SearchAI Intentions now understands development intent. If you want to build a hotel, a data center, a senior living community, or an energy storage facility, you simply select that category and the system finds the sites that match - anywhere."

The update significantly expands Prophetic's reach beyond residential development. With SearchAI Intentions, developers can now search for sites supporting energy infrastructure, industrial logistics and warehouses, data centers, telecommunications facilities, hospitality and senior living facilities, medical facilities, commercial and retail use cases, and much more. These industries represent just a small portion of the 120+ development categories now searchable through SearchAI.

"Most tools give you layers of parcel data and expect you to figure out the rest," said Alexander. "Prophetic answers the question developers, brokerages, home builders, and more actually ask: where can I build this project?"

The capability is available immediately to SearchAI users.

About Prophetic

Prophetic is an AI-powered decision platform for land acquisition and real estate development. By unifying zoning, environmental, and parcel data into a single system, Prophetic helps developers, homebuilders, brokerages, REITs, economic development agencies, and governments find opportunities faster, evaluate feasibility with greater certainty, and accelerate the land acquisition process. The company is based in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit https://www.propheticsoftware.ai/.

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SOURCE Prophetic