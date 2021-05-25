Miami Beach: A Wellness Haven for Vacationers This Summer

"It's been a tough year for most of us, and we can all use a recharge," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Miami Beach is the ultimate wellness destination, and we're inviting travelers to discover experiences, rituals, and mantras that will allow them to return home with a sense of renewal and inner peace."

According to Expedia, 64 percent of Americans currently deem themselves 'vacation deprived,' proving the growing demand for travel. Travelers can escape to Miami Beach, a city like no other place in the world, and discover a number of activities, amenities, and eateries that can help align their chakras this summer, including:

Third Street Beach Yoga :

Discover a new morning routine that can help strengthen, detox, and exhilarate the body and mind at 3 rd Street Beach Yoga. Become one with nature by focusing on awareness, learning breathing techniques, and practicing stillness while watching the sunrise and listening to the relaxing sounds of crashing waves. Classes start at 7 a.m. daily and, while sessions are free, donations are encouraged.





Rid yourself of fatigue, chronic pain, and inflammation and boost the immune system through advanced cryotherapy treatments at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. For an invigorating full-body experience, visitors can book the Whole-Body Cryotherapy treatment to balance the nervous system and stimulate metabolism. To combat stress and help improve respiratory health and hygiene, visitors can take advantage of the Halotherapy and Infrared Sauna at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.





Starting July 1 st – August 31 st , 2021, visitors can indulge in luxury spa treatments from destination hotels, including The Setai, Miami Beach , and Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Locals and visitors can receive up to 50 percent off and choose from a host of pampering options. The complete list of participating spas will be available starting June 1 st .





Choose from various options, including the SBX Burger, Everglades Tomato Gazpacho, and Ceviche – a gluten-free favorite. Visitors can choose to dine in the light and airy interior or on the beachfront deck, taking in unlimited views of sand and surf.





Beach-goers can take fitness to a new level at Anatomy on Miami Beach , a destination fusing all aspects of fitness and offering services like age management, chiropractic care, IV nutritional therapy and beauty, group fitness, personal training, and both hot and cold recovery areas. This integrated health and wellness community allows visitors to connect, sweat, and recover.

"We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors for a relaxing summer getaway," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "Visitors are welcome to dip their toes in the sand, enjoy our destination spas and restaurants, and return home rejuvenated after their unforgettable escape to Miami Beach."

Wellness-seeking travelers can look to Miami Beach all year long and stay up-to-date by following @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter, and downloading the Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

