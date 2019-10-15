Miami Beach Celebrates Everything Plant-Based with Fall Dinner Giveaway

"It's important for our visitors to have a variety of dining options to choose from to accommodate every lifestyle and taste and Miami Beach continues to expand its line up of plant-based restaurants," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We are proud to offer quality concepts by recognized chefs who are choosing Miami Beach as a home base to create unique and delicious vegetarian and vegan dishes."

In addition to restaurants developing eclectic menus using local ingredients, some even grown on-site, Miami Beach offers guests seven miles of gorgeous sand and a bevy of health-focused options to stay on track, even while on vacation. From paddle boards and beach runs to yoga studios and CrossFit gyms, Miami Beach's wellness scene continues to evolve, providing a natural beach-to-table experience.

"We invite curious travelers to enter our plant-based fall dinner giveaway on Twitter @EMiamiBeach to taste for themselves how Miami Beach is setting the culinary standard for vegetarians and vegans," adds Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA.

For those looking to grab a seat at one of Miami Beach's vegetarian or vegan hot spots, the MBVCA has hand-picked a few favorites that fuse plant-based cuisine with inviting spaces to dine including:

Love Life Café: This gem quickly gained a reputation for pumping out the best vegan food in the city. Word spread from yogis to foodies, and now the secret is out. Chef Diego Tosoni's plant-based menu includes dishes like the creamy macaroni and cheese, filling plant-power arepa, and decadent brownies. Foodies can try for themselves at Love Life's newest location at the Time Out Market.

Planta South Beach: Planta has the power to convince anyone to become vegan. Gluttonous pleasures like cheesy nachos, creamy pasta and truffle pizza are all on tap here and, despite their dairy-, meat- and gluten-free designation, dishes taste better than the "real" thing found at most restaurants.

Full Bloom: Founded in 2015, Full Bloom was the first Vegan restaurant on Miami Beach with the mission of creatively bringing vegan dining to a new fresh and delicious level. The fresh organic ingredients come from local farms and small distribution companies and all dishes are completely animal-free.

Plnthouse: As low-key as it gets at the posh 1 Hotel, the property's fast-casual restaurant is a chill spot to grab a salad, a bowl of zoodles (zucchini noodles) or a rice-paper veggie wrap. It's the kind of light, flavorful fare that pairs well with a day by the pool, which foodies can find on 1 Hotel's rooftop.

