Miami Beach Inspires this Summer with Film, Fashion and Music Experiences

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach is ready to sizzle this summer with a collection of events and experiences that will inspire visitors and locals. From the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival and the American Black Film Festival, to celebrations planned along the beach to support National Pride Month, the destination is ready to welcome all and embrace the changing season. Those spending time on Miami Beach this summer can easily take a break from the heat by checking out a number of museums and indoor activities as well including the Bass Museum, Artechouse Miami and the Museum of Illusions on Lincoln Road.

"As we look to the summer ahead, Miami Beach will continue to offer a variety of must-visit experiences that fuse film, fashion, art and music together, including the continuation of the 20th edition of Paraiso SWIM Week through early June" says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our destination hotels also make it easy for travelers to make plans with summer savings on room rates that allow them to enjoy signature properties like The Betsy Hotel, Dream South Beach and The Gabriel."

Visitors can immerse themselves in culture and creative talent during the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival June 10 through July 28, 2024. Now in its 11th year, young artists from more than 25 different countries will perform public concerts in venues throughout Miami Beach including Lummus Park, Ocean Drive and Lincoln Road. Dedicated to recognizing Black talent and showcasing quality film and television content by and about people of African descent, the American Black Film Festival will return for its 28th year of celebration and empowerment from June 12 -16, 2024, featuring screenings, engaging talk events, exclusive parties and networking opportunities. A virtual segment on Miami Beach from June 17 – 24, 2024 will also be offered to extend the experience across the globe. Miami Beach will also recognize National Pride Month with a number of specialty events including an Out Pro Pop- Up networking social for LGBTQ+ professionals at the Kimpton Palomar South Beach on June 20, 2024.

"Miami Beach's selection of diverse events in the summer months continues our dedicated efforts to provide visitors with unique options to experience talent and be inspired through a number of creative mediums," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "The EXP Miami Beach Tours App features new itineraries and recommendations on an ongoing basis, providing a seamless digital tool to help plan summer travel."

Download the newly-launched EXP Miami Beach Tours App, now available for download on both Apple and Google platforms and follow @experiencemiamiamibeach on Instagram for more information and a visual look inside Miami Beach.

