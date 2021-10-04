Miami Beach Invites Travelers Seeking Warm-Weather Escapes to Enjoy Events and Special Offers All Season Long

According to Destination Analysts , the number of Americans seeking travel inspiration grew to 65 percent last month, and there's steady growth across most travel segments. There's never been a better time to experience Miami Beach's vibrant culture.

"Fall on Miami Beach is unlike any other destination – there's endless sunshine, ample arts and cultural activities, and new seasonal menus at destination eateries," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We're looking forward to welcoming guests new and old, and creating memories all season long."

Vacationers who choose to escape to Miami Beach this fall will experience the authentic culture of Miami Beach. Highlights include art exhibits, cultural displays, music ensembles and tasty fall dishes – there's something for everyone to enjoy:

"We pride ourselves on providing seasonal offers that cater to our locals and visitors," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "We're also thrilled to participate in Miami Entertainment Months, as it's a perfect opportunity to showcase the entertainment scene that locals already love, and visitors can't wait to explore."

For more information on all the fall happenings on Miami Beach; follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram, and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter; and download the Experience Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

Contact: Elisabeth Denil, [email protected]

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority