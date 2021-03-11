Miami Beach Invites Visitors to Experience the Destination's Naturally-Perfect Backdrop to Unwind and Relax

"Miami Beach is the perfect getaway – even for a few days - providing visitors and locals with an array of options to find a bit of calm from everyday stresses," says Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Miami Beach is a ready-made escape for those looking to relax and recharge in a world-class destination."

From a last-minute weekend trip to an opportune staycation, those ready to recharge can explore accommodations with specialty offers, activities and healthy dining choices including:

The Betsy Hotel: The Betsy, a luxury boutique hotel that anchors the quiet end of iconic Ocean Drive, offers elegant rooms and suites that combine high-end décor with serenity and comfort. Many of them have balconies that overlook the ocean and the energy of the Drive. With its Stay 5, Save 25% package, travelers receive 25% off when they book five nights or more.

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club: Through March 31 , travelers can disconnect from any stress in their lives with the Cadillac's Disconnection Package. Stay for two nights and enjoy sound bowl healing and meditation at K'Alma Spa, relax poolside with a Rosé Dreams massage or sip on herbal tea in-room, ideal to rebuild momentum.

Sagamore Hotel South Beach: Travelers can save up to 20% with the Stay Longer, Save More at Sagamore offer. At this oceanfront hotel, the delicious dining and walkability of Miami Beach are mere steps away. Also enjoy the hotel's world-famous art collection.

1 Hotel South Beach: 1 Hotel's The Retreat Collection pairs guests with a personal guru who takes care of each person's wellness needs and travel arrangements. With dedicated personalized concierge services, the entire family will feel right at home and at peace. The property is also home to wellness destination, Bamford Spa.

Align your chakras at Warrior Flow Yoga. Every Sunday, visitors and locals are encouraged to participate in an open-air yoga class on Lincoln Road to help achieve mental clarity and calmness, relieve stress and increase body awareness.

Pura Vida is a café with healthy menu items that include fresh local ingredients, smoothie bowls, fresh-squeezed orange juice, a variety of salads and other delicious delicacies. Order online and receive a complimentary wellness shot.

Tanuki Miami is a modern Asian eatery located in the heart of South Beach, serving an extensive array of Chinese and Japanese fare. Through March 31 , Tanuki is offering healthy Bento Boxes for $25 .

"The importance of taking time to focus on personal wellness is paramount, especially as we all look to brighter days ahead," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "Miami Beach offers the serenity and space travelers need. We encourage all to follow us on @experiencemiamibeach on Facebook and Instagram as we continue to share insider tips on the best places to renew and refresh in our beautiful city."

For those ready to relax on Miami Beach's seven miles of white sand now or in the future, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter, and download the Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

