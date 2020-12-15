Miami Beach Invites Visitors to Turn Vacations into Remote "Workcations" in 2021

"We know many are looking for unique ways to experience new destinations while continuing to work and study as we look ahead to a new year. Miami Beach, a beautiful destination, provides world-class hotels and resorts, unparalleled arts and culture and a variety of activities suited for anyone interested in staying a bit longer and making Miami Beach their home away from home," says Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our city's signature hotels recognize the desire for change and the flexibility remote working now provides and are dedicated to offering incentives and discounts to deliver on traveler demands."

Visitors can plan on al fresco lunch breaks, sweeping views from hotel suites for work inspiration and a number of outdoor activities including paddle boarding, yoga, kayaking, parasailing and more. Future "workcationers" can start making their 20201 plans by checking out special offers from destination hotels including:

Fontainebleau Miami Beach: One of Miami Beach's most notable hotels, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, is rolling out the "bleau" carpet with an assortment of Extended Stay Packages providing special pricing on stays starting at 15 days or more and up to 90+ days. Extended Stay Packages also include resort credits ranging from $100 to $500 , giving flexibility to those staying for work or play

most notable hotels, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, is rolling out the "bleau" carpet with an assortment of providing special pricing on stays starting at 15 days or more and up to 90+ days. Extended Stay Packages also include resort credits ranging from to , giving flexibility to those staying for work or play The Ritz Carlton South Beach: Fuse remote work with spectacular views of the ocean and unparalleled service at The Ritz South Beach. "Workcation" travelers can book the Stay Longer With Us package and enjoy 20-40% off stays that are four or more consecutive nights. Their team will even set up a full remote work or class room set up upon arrival, upon request

package and enjoy 20-40% off stays that are four or more consecutive nights. Their team will even set up a full remote work or class room set up upon arrival, upon request Shelborne South Beach: Visitors can make it a family affair at the Shelborne South Beach in 2021. The hotel's Family Fun & Getting School Work Done package features highlights like complimentary access to Shelborne's classroom style private room for remote learning, high-speed WiFi, "after school" complimentary cabana rentals and more. Reservations can be made by calling 305-531-1271.

In addition to these accommodation options, a number of Miami Beach restaurants, local businesses and museums are enhancing experiences in the new year, including The Bass Museum's enhancement of their current Art Outside initiative by introducing a new installation titled 'Agua Dulce.' The exhibit is made up of over 1,000 plants and promotes healing via its artwork. And, "workcation" visitors can enjoy famed shopping, culinary and wellness experiences on Lincoln Road and Espanola Way, both offering curated programming and initiatives with social distancing in mind.

"As travelers make plans for 2021, we look forward to welcoming visitors as they turn traditional vacations into a "workcations" in Miami Beach," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "The approaching New Year allows us to provide new experiences within the travel and tourism industry and our coveted destination is the perfect backdrop for work and play."

For the most recent offerings and news from Miami Beach and for inspiration on how to plan an upcoming "workcation" in Miami Beach, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter, and download the Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Miami Beach is an award-winning destination, recently awarded World's Best Lifestyle Destination, Best Leading Destination North America and World's Leading Tourism Board for the third consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, gold prize under the Cultural and Arts category and silver prizes for Family Destination and Honeymoon Destination categories by Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards. Additionally, the destination was awarded silver in the 2020 edition of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia, in the categories of 'Best Tourism Board U.S & Canada,' 'Best LGBQT Destination' and 'Best Luxury Destination U.S & Canada." This adds to the wins in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 edition of the Travvy Awards in categories including 'Best Honeymoon Destination, U.S. & Canada', 'Best Tourism Board U.S. & Canada', and 'Best LGBTQ Destination'. Also named winner in the 2018 Magellan Awards by Travel Weekly in the categories of "Best Overall Honeymoon Destination in the United States and Canada", "Best Overall Beach Destination in the United States and Canada", and "Best Overall Spa Destination in the United States and Canada" respectively. Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destination, Top Romantic Destination, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world! In 2019, the MBVCA introduced new handles on Instagram and Facebook @ExperienceMiamiBeach and on Twitter @EMiamiBeach to provide visitors with real-time information and recommendations.

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority