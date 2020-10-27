Miami Beach Offers a Relaxing Getaway, Only a Short Drive Away, This Holiday Season

The American Automobile Association (AAA) notes that 67% of U.S. adults are planning to take a vacation before the end of the year and 80% of those trips will be by car. The rising popularity of auto travel this fall, and the upcoming holiday season, is a result of more Americans planning to head to destinations known for outdoor recreation and socially-distanced fun than in previous years. 1

"Travelers are eager to start their holiday vacation plans, with many looking to embark on their close-to-home journeys earlier than ever. Miami Beach is the perfect getaway that's a drive away and home to a famous, seven mile stretch of white sand," notes Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our city's hotels, restaurants, attractions and experiences are ready to safely welcome guests looking to get away this holiday season."

As travelers hit the road by car for their next sweet escape, Miami Beach is offering enticing deals to help get travelers in the holiday spirit. Below is a sampling of special holiday recommendations:

Stay:

Loews Miami Beach – As one of the best South Beach family hotels, Loews offers kids' activities, spa treatments, an exclusive shopping experience, and relaxing adult-only cabanas with rooftop sundecks. The hotel invites everyone to take a road trip for the holidays. Book a stay and receive daily parking, a daily $25 food and beverage credit, and late check out. Additional details can be found here.

– As one of the best South Beach family hotels, Loews offers kids' activities, spa treatments, an exclusive shopping experience, and relaxing adult-only cabanas with rooftop sundecks. The hotel invites everyone to take a road trip for the holidays. Book a stay and receive daily parking, a daily food and beverage credit, and late check out. Additional details can be found here. Shelborne South Beach – Stay in the heart of the Art Deco district at this famed luxurious, elegant landmark. The Shelborne welcomes travelers to celebrate a tropical holiday by gifting a free night. Book two nights at 15% off and receive 1 complimentary night for a future stay. Additional details can be found here.

Dine:

Donna Mare Trattoria at Cadillac Hotel Miami Beach – Celebrate Christmas Eve with an exquisite Italian holiday menu by Chef Manuel Mattei . Make your reservations here ahead of time and don't miss out on his famous and all-time-favorite, "Branzino Al Sale."

– Celebrate Christmas Eve with an exquisite Italian holiday menu by Chef . Make your reservations here ahead of time and don't miss out on his famous and all-time-favorite, "Branzino Al Sale." Preston's Market Restaurant at the Loews Miami Beach – Those looking to enjoy a fun, delicious, and exciting Thanksgiving dinner can turn to Preston's Market for a traditional family style meal with dishes like oven roasted turkey, rib eye, creamy lobster risotto, and more. Plan ahead to reserve for a Thanksgiving dinner or their upcoming holiday dinner by calling 305-604-5442.

Experience:

Shopping and caroling on Lincoln Road – Whether shopping or singing classic holiday tunes, Lincoln road welcomes visitors in a festive holiday atmosphere.

Whether shopping or singing classic holiday tunes, Lincoln road welcomes visitors in a festive holiday atmosphere. Immerse in the arts – Between the recently-launched residency program for artists, called "Miami Beach Open House" and The Bass Museum's exhibition of contemporary public art in Collins Park and throughout Miami Beach , visitors can witness the art scenery all around Miami Beach .

"Miami Beach is the perfect destination year-round but especially for the holidays this year," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "Our culinary, culture, outdoor activities and offerings are great lures for travelers who want to stay close to home but experience that far away escape feeling that Miami Beach provides."

To learn more about Miami Beach offerings, visitors can download the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/ and follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Miami Beach is an award-winning destination, recently awarded silver in the 2020 edition of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia, in the categories of 'Best Tourism Board U.S & Canada,' 'Best LGBQT Destination' and 'Best Luxury Destination U.S & Canada." This adds to the wins in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 edition of the Travvy Awards in categories including 'Best Honeymoon Destination, U.S. & Canada', 'Best Tourism Board U.S. & Canada', and 'Best LGBTQ Destination'. Also recently named 2019 and 2018 North America's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards, and a winner in the 2018 Magellan Awards by Travel Weekly in the categories of "Best Overall Honeymoon Destination in the United States and Canada", "Best Overall Beach Destination in the United States and Canada", and "Best Overall Spa Destination in the United States and Canada" respectively. Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destination, Top Romantic Destination, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world! In 2019, the MBVCA introduced new handles on Instagram and Facebook @ExperienceMiamiBeach and on Twitter @EMiamiBeach to provide visitors with real-time information and recommendations.

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

