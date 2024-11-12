Miami Beach Offers Holiday Season Experiences and Special as Destination with Award-Winning Appeal

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Miami Beach is set to transform into a vibrant winter wonderland, blending sun-soaked beaches with festive cheer without the cold. With world-renowned cultural events like the return of the annual No Vacancy art exhibition and SCOPE Miami Beach, alongside festive celebrations and specials like the Urge Miami Thanksgiving Festival, this November and December are the perfect time to visit and experience Miami Beach—a destination recently honored with a 2024 Travel Weekly Magellan Silver Award for City Destination, United States.

As the holiday season approaches, Miami Beach is set to transform into a vibrant winter wonderland, blending sun-soaked beaches with festive cheer without the cold. With world-renowned cultural events like the return of the annual No Vacancy art exhibition and SCOPE Miami Beach, alongside festive celebrations and specials like the Urge Miami Thanksgiving Festival, this November and December are the perfect time to visit and experience Miami Beach—a destination recently honored with a 2024 Trave

Before diving into the winter festivities, visitors can celebrate Thanksgiving on Miami Beach with a mix of special dining events, beachside relaxation, and luxury hotel offers. Top hotels and restaurants, including the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and The Setai, are offering lavish Thanksgiving brunches and dinner buffets featuring both traditional favorites and local specialties. For a more intimate experience, restaurants like Joe's Stone Crab and Nikki Beach will serve prix-fixe menus combining seasonal flavors with Miami Beach's coastal charm and cuisine.

"The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year on Miami Beach, our visitors can fully immerse in the spirit of the season while enjoying world-renowned events and celebrations," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "We are proud to have been recognized with a silver award by the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards in the city destination category, showcasing how our city scene appeals to all travelers during all four seasons."

Adding to the cultural excitement is No Vacancy 2024, Miami Beach's premier public art exhibition running from November 14 to December 12, 2024. This citywide event showcases site-specific installations from local and international artists, transforming Miami Beach's most iconic hotels and public spaces into immersive art experiences. Participating hotels, such as the Faena Miami Beach, The Betsy Hotel, and the W South Beach, will serve as the backdrop for these installations, merging art with the city's luxurious ambiance. In addition, SCOPE Miami Beach 2024 will celebrate its 23rd edition beginning Monday, December 2 through Sunday, December 8, 2024. SCOPE Miami Beach features a wide range of curated projects, panel discussions, sponsor programs, VIP tours, Wellness and Educational programming as well as exciting nighttime events that attract a mix of seasoned collectors and tastemakers, all taking place along the sands of Miami Beach. One of the world's biggest LGBTQ events will return to Miami Beach for an ultimate weekend holiday event, the 2024 Urge Miami Thanksgiving Festival. From Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2, 2024, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a total of five events will take place on Miami Beach with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Winter Party and Miami Beach Gay Pride.

Beyond the season's notable events, Miami Beach's world-famous shopping districts and streets come alive with holiday lights and festivities. Explore holiday markets, luxury boutiques, and local artisans for the perfect gifts. Visitors will not want to miss Lincoln Road, where they can find everything from Black Friday deals to the annual Lincoln Road Holiday Lighting Ceremony. The Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights will also make the holiday season a bit brighter with a blend of music, lights, and projection mapping displays that celebrate the rich tapestry of international holiday traditions. Taking place from Wednesday, December 11, 2024 – Wednesday, January 1, 2025 and presented by the Miami Music Festival, the second annual festival will feature a series of live performances spanning a variety of genres and will include appearances by signature holiday characters while vibrant imagery is projected onto five consecutive buildings along Ocean Drive, including the Betsy Hotel.

Visitors can take advantage of special holiday deals at beachfront hotels, with many offering exclusive packages for November and December. The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, The Miami Beach EDITION, and others are rolling out the red carpet with luxury accommodations, beachfront dining, and exclusive access to the season's top events and easy access to celebrations including the New Year's Eve Fireworks display on the beach, where visitors can ring in the new year under the stars.

"Whether you're here for the art, the food, the festivities, or the award-winning atmosphere, Miami Beach offers an unforgettable holiday experience," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Travelers can download the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, also a 2024 Travel Weekly Magellan Gold winner in the Hospitality Marketing-Mobile App category, to help plan their upcoming stay."

For more information on hotel packages, events, and experience access, please visit, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (miamibeachvca.com) or follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority