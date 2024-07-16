Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority Takes Travelers Beyond the Beach This Season with Experiential App Featuring Locally-Curated Itineraries

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. , July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) is giving travelers and beach-goers the tools they need to effortlessly go beyond the beach and make future plans through immersive technology. The new EXP Miami Beach Tours App, now available on Apple and Google, EXP Miami Beach Tours (EXPMiamiBeach.Tours), serves as an extension of the Experience Miami Beach App, a guide for sunseekers that delivers insider takes on the best ways to experience Miami Beach. EXP Miami Beach Tours App users can choose from a selection of curated itineraries including video and visual highlights and pins that allow travelers to self-guide their own day, weekend or week on Miami Beach.

The new EXP Miami Beach Tours App, now available on Apple and Google, EXP Miami Beach Tours (EXPMiamiBeach.Tours), serves as an extension of the Experience Miami Beach App, a guide for sunseekers that delivers insider takes on the best ways to experience Miami Beach. EXP Miami Beach Tours App users can choose from a selection of curated itineraries including video and visual highlights and pins that allow travelers to self-guide their own day, weekend or week on Miami Beach.

"While our shoreline is world-famous, Miami Beach is home to a variety of experiences, landmarks and installations that represent the history of our city and its global influence. The EXP Miami Beach Tours App takes our visitors on a journey beyond the beach to discover the diversity of our destination," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Our team has worked with local experts to craft itineraries that cater to varying travel styles and interests. This offering allows visitors to start planning their future visits with ease."

The EXP Miami Beach Tours App collectively showcases city expert picks and walks users through Miami Beach's iconic landmarks and activities including the Art Deco District, a public art collection, Michelin- recognized and awarded restaurants, LGBTQ+ landmarks, historic architecture and design and more. As an entity dedicated to equipping visitors with new resources and tools to make summer travel plans, the EXP Miami Beach Tours App is a strategic enhancement to the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority's collection of offerings leveraging user-friendly technology to make planning even easier for future visitors. Travelers can identify the sites and experiences they prefer before they even arrive, leaving more time for them to enjoy the many offerings of Miami Beach. In addition to the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, a new video series highlighting a variety of ways to go beyond the beach will be released weekly on the Experience Miami Beach Instagram handle, featuring the city's rooftops, restaurants, pools, art installations and hidden gems.

"We continue to see an increase in EXP Miami Beach Tours App downloads as we head into the back half of the summer season and travelers make future plans, validating the demand from visitors to source recommendations from local experts and resources" add Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "In addition the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, local and national travel influencers and advisors have personally utilized the fingertip technology to discover new and unique experiences, installation and destinations that can only be found on Miami Beach."

Those ready to become a Miami Beach insider this summer can download the EXP Miami Beach Tours App and now, sign up for a dedicated newsletter featuring events and special offers at destination hotels and restaurants at https://www.miamibeachvca.com/ and follow the @experiencemiamibeach handles on Instagram and Facebook.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority