Miami Beach Welcomes Food and Wine Lovers for the 20th anniversary of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

"Miami Beach is a vibrant and colorful cultural haven and an epicurean mecca that is a natural location for a globally recognized event like the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®," says Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "The Festival has a deeply rooted history here in Miami Beach, allowing food and wine enthusiasts to meet their culinary heroes, bringing them together in a way that is both meaningful and authentic."

"We are excited to return to the sands of Miami Beach to celebrate our 20th anniversary alongside our passionate fans and partners," said Festival Founder & Director Lee Brian Schrager, who also serves as Senior Vice President, Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "This year, we focused on developing a program that highlights and benefits the local hospitality industry while simultaneously putting a premium on the health and safety of everyone involved to ensure we provide an exceptional guest experience."

During the Festival guests can partake in a variety of events, from wine tastings to food markets, celebrity dinners, late night parties and family fun. There is something for everyone. There will be events taking place across Miami Beach:

Carbone Fine Food presents Italian Bites on the Beach: This year's Tribute Dinner Honoree, Giada De Laurentiis , an Emmy Award-winning television personality and chef best known for her hit shows on Food Network, is headed back to the sands of South Beach to kick off the Festival's 20th anniversary, with an invite to experience the hottest ticket in town – Carbone.

, an Emmy Award-winning television personality and chef best known for her hit shows on Food Network, is headed back to the sands of South Beach to kick off the Festival's 20th anniversary, with an invite to experience the hottest ticket in town – Carbone. Dinner hosted by Ignacio Mattos and John Iatrellis : Ignacio Mattos , rockstar restaurateur, cookbook author and chef-owner, is joined by Executive Chef John Iatrellis , of Layla - a refreshingly inviting, communal and upbeat restaurant, bar and cafe set on the Collins Canal - to craft an intimate dinner experience that combines the best of Miami fusion cuisine with Mattos' eclectic cooking style.

and : , rockstar restaurateur, cookbook author and chef-owner, is joined by Executive Chef , of Layla - a refreshingly inviting, communal and upbeat restaurant, bar and cafe set on the Collins Canal - to craft an intimate dinner experience that combines the best of fusion cuisine with Mattos' eclectic cooking style. A SOBEWFF® 20th Anniversary Celebration hosted by Martha Stewart and David Grutman featuring a Surprise Musical Performance: Celebrating its 20th birthday in the best way possible! The SOBEWFF welcomes the Queen of Entertaining herself, Martha Stewart and Miami's favorite hospitality mogul, David Grutman .

and featuring a Surprise Musical Performance: Celebrating its 20th birthday in the best way possible! The SOBEWFF welcomes the Queen of Entertaining herself, and favorite hospitality mogul, . Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents Wine Spectator's Best of the Best: Thirty of the nation's top chefs will showcase their gourmet samplings paired with over 60 wines rated 90 points or higher on Wine Spectator's scale. The poolside lawns of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach set the perfect al fresco stage for a fine night under the stars.

"Miami is a diverse cultural melting pot; evident in the range of culinary options the city offers," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "Our vast variety of culinary hotspots are reflected in the diverse offerings of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® and makes the city a perfect home for the event. Our creative and passionate culinary industry welcomes all food lovers this spring."

In addition to the return of SOBEWFF®, there is a variety of culinary delights available in April & May for visitors and locals to experience including:

SOBEWFF® Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road: The Market, which has taken place on the last Sunday of the month since the beginning of the year, is closing out its program this month with a lineup of classic local talent. The market has given small business owners an opportunity to showcase and sell their creations. Come and stroll Sunday April 25, 2021 from 11:00am-2:00pm on Michigan Avenue between Lincoln Lane North and Lincoln Lane South .

from on Michigan Avenue between and . Miami Beach's Lincoln Road is host to several food popups. Running now through May 9 th , The Salty, Naan Indian Eats, Bagel Balls, and The Dumpling Lady Miami will appear at the Euclid Oval from 10 am until 2 pm .

Lincoln Road is host to several food popups. Running now through , The Salty, Naan Indian Eats, Bagel Balls, and The Dumpling Lady Miami will appear at the Euclid Oval from . Time Out Market Miami has jumped on the bandwagon to offer a sweet bottomless deal during Saturday and Sunday brunch. For just $22 (plus tax and gratuity), enjoy three hours (noon–3pm) of unlimited mimosas, Bellinis and prosecco while hanging out with friends as they indulge on craveable meals from any of the Market's eateries.

(plus tax and gratuity), enjoy three hours (noon–3pm) of unlimited mimosas, Bellinis and prosecco while hanging out with friends as they indulge on craveable meals from any of the Market's eateries. Overlooking the energy of Collins Avenue, Market at Edition is a food hall-inspired restaurant in the heart of Miami Beach . Part patisserie, part boulangerie and part salumeria, the restaurant features gourmet cuisine counters serving everything from pizza and ceviche to wine and pressed juices.

For those ready to enjoy some tasty food and wine in Miami Beach, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter, and download the Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority