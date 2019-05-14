Miami Beach Welcomes Pet Lovers from Around the World with Collection of Four-Legged Friendly Resorts, Restaurants and Experiences

"We know pets are like family and travelers want to bring them along without sacrificing their vacation experience. Miami Beach is truly a haven for pet lovers, offering a number of destinations that cater to making everyone feel at home," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "And, for those not traveling with pets, but missing their beloved furry ones, Miami Beach provides opportunities for animal lovers to get their fix while away from home."

To make it even easier for guests to navigate a city that is like no other place in the world, the MBVCA has curated a pet-friendly guide below and continuously provides insider details to travelers through social media channels including Facebook (@experienceMiamiBeach), Instagram (@experienceMiamiBeach) and Twitter (@EMiamiBeach).

"As guest make their travel plans, we are dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and relevant, local information through our new social handles to help travelers make the most of their time in Miami Beach," adds Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, "Future Miami Beach-goers can join our social community to find insider details, offers and discounts."

For travelers ready to hit the beach with all four paws, check out a few MBVCA favorites:

Where to Sleep:

Standard Hotel, Miami Beach : The Standard is not only pet-friendly, but also donates pet fees to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Standard is not only pet-friendly, but also donates pet fees to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, Miami Beach : Pets of any size and breed can stay for free and enjoy a selection of hotel amenities and extras including plush pet-bed loaners, food and water bowls, mats and a concierge list of pet places to visit. Travelers can also enjoy a nightly wine reception with their pets.

Pets of any size and breed can stay for free and enjoy a selection of hotel amenities and extras including plush pet-bed loaners, food and water bowls, mats and a concierge list of pet places to visit. Travelers can also enjoy a nightly wine reception with their pets. The Betsy, South Beach: Travelers are greeted by the Betsy's beloved golden retrievers and 50% of pet fees benefit the Miami Dade Animal Rescue and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Zimbabwe . The property also offers couple massages for travelers and their pups.

Travelers are greeted by the Betsy's beloved golden retrievers and 50% of pet fees benefit the Miami Dade Animal Rescue and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in . The property also offers couple massages for travelers and their pups. Fontainebleau Miami Beach: Pampered pets are invited to enjoy spacious rooms and their very own tail-waggin' amenities - including a complimentary dog tag with "return to" information, and an on-premises, ocean-side dog park. Pets can run and play, then lay back and relax for the night with an in-room pet movie list.

Where to Eat:

The Café at Books and Books : Located in the historic Sterling Building, between Jefferson and Michigan Avenues, The Café at Books and Books is the perfect spot to curl up with a book and furry friends.

Located in the historic Sterling Building, between Jefferson and Michigan Avenues, The Café at Books and Books is the perfect spot to curl up with a book and furry friends. South Pointe Tavern: Travelers can indulge in the Salmon Avocado Bowl with quinoa, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and lemon house shallot vinaigrette while sitting at pet-friendly outdoor tables. It's the perfect stop for a quick bite on the way to South Point Beach.

Travelers can indulge in the Salmon Avocado Bowl with quinoa, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and lemon house shallot vinaigrette while sitting at pet-friendly outdoor tables. It's the perfect stop for a quick bite on the way to South Point Beach. Deck Sixteen: Located at Hyatt Centric South Beach, this rooftop welcomes pet-loving travelers to a specialty Saturday brunch complete with a "Wooftop Park," the first of its kind on Miami Beach .

Located at Hyatt Centric South Beach, this rooftop welcomes pet-loving travelers to a specialty Saturday brunch complete with a "Wooftop Park," the first of its kind on . Shake Shack, Miami Beach : This popular burger haven has a pet menu with treats like poochini, a frozen treat made of peanut butter, as well as biscuits and water bowls available for guests.

Animal-friendly Experiences:

South Pointe Beach : Pet-friendly playgrounds and walking trails meander along the waterfront and open up to a grassy area where dogs are allowed off leash from 6 to 9 p.m,. Monday to Friday.

Pet-friendly playgrounds and walking trails meander along the waterfront and open up to a grassy area where dogs are allowed off leash from 6 to 9 p.m,. Monday to Friday. Haulover Beach Park: The dedicated dog park features enclosed areas with shade trees, picnic tables, benches, drinking fountains, waste bags and waste containers for a pleasant afternoon running around off leash. Dogs are allowed off leash from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m to run in the sand and play with other dogs.

The dedicated dog park features enclosed areas with shade trees, picnic tables, benches, drinking fountains, waste bags and waste containers for a pleasant afternoon running around off leash. Dogs are allowed off leash from to 3 p.m to run in the sand and play with other dogs. Dog Bar: Steps away from Lincoln Road, this pet boutique offers the best of everything that a dog or cat will ever need. Stop by 'Yappy Hour' every last Thursday of the month where dogs get free treats.

Steps away from Lincoln Road, this pet boutique offers the best of everything that a dog or cat will ever need. Stop by 'Yappy Hour' every last Thursday of the month where dogs get free treats. Cat Café: A hip coffee shop serving freshly roasted coffee, specialty teas and a range of

delicious treats with gluten-free and vegetarian options, this café has funky decor including a playroom for patron-&-cat interaction and helps local, adoptable cats find homes.



