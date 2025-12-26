Miami Car Accident Injury Claims: Things to Consider After a Crash

MIAMI, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a Florida personal injury firm with decades of experience, is helping car accident victims in Miami understand the key issues to consider after being injured in a crash. From insurance deadlines to medical care and compensation, there are several important steps to take if you're involved in a serious collision.

"Miami is one of the busiest and most dangerous cities for drivers," says Jason Turchin, Esq., a personal injury attorney who has handled thousands of Florida car accident cases. "Knowing what to do after an accident can help protect your health, your finances, and your legal rights."

Important Things to Consider After a Car Accident in Miami

1. Florida Is a No-Fault State

Florida drivers must carry Personal Injury Protection (PIP) insurance, which generally covers up to $10,000 in medical bills and lost wages, regardless of who caused the accident.

2. You May Still Be Able to Sue

If your injuries are severe, permanent, or exceed PIP limits, you may be able to file a lawsuit against the at-fault driver for additional damages like pain and suffering.

3. There Are Strict Deadlines

Florida law requires car accident lawsuits to be filed within 2 years of the date of the crash. Waiting too long could cost you the right to recover compensation.

4. Get Medical Attention Promptly

Even if injuries seem minor, see a doctor immediately. Delaying treatment can not only worsen your injuries, but may also hurt your injury claim.

5. Insurance Companies May Not Be on Your Side

Insurers often try to minimize payouts or pressure you to settle quickly. Don't sign anything or give a recorded statement without speaking to a lawyer.

