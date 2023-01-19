Miami-Dade County Police Department Upgrades 9-1-1 Operations with Industry-Leading Emergency Response Technology from Carbyne

Now with Carbyne technology, 9-1-1 Operators can share information between call-takers, and the Real Time Crime Center using Text, Video and Enhanced Location Capabilities



MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , the leading provider of cloud-native emergency contact center solutions, has partnered with Miami-Dade County Police Department (MDPD) to upgrade their 9-1-1 operations with Carbyne's cloud-native NG911 services. Through the partnership, Carbyne and MDPD have also developed a new emergency response visualization solution. The Video Board displays multiple streams of citizen video to include audiovisual alerts and pinpointing a caller's location on an interactive map.

Carbyne - Universe

When Miami-Dade County residents call 9-1-1 and reach MDPD, call takers and Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) detectives can now interact via live video, communicate using instant verified chat, and pinpoint their mobile device locations instantly. Moreover, Carbyne developed a Video Board capability to address the needs of Miami-Dade County. The Video Board is a cloud-native emergency response visualization solution that powers multiple live streams of citizen video, audiovisual alerts, caller location, and more.

First responders can receive up-to-date information from the RTCC as they visualize multiple video streams showing addresses and phone numbers to improve situational awareness and response efficiency. Carbyne Universe is a powerful cloud-native solution that connects directly to call centers at lightning-fast speed to bring the most advanced caller location capabilities: video to 9-1-1, verified instant chat, conferencing (including search capabilities), and more–without an app and within two clicks. Universe enables faster dispatching, accurate data gathering, and better overall response.

"Enhancing public safety is my top responsibility as Mayor. Our first class police department continuously seeks to improve our processes and outcomes. With this partnership, we're utilizing cutting-edge technology to protect our residents and visitors alike," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, "By working with Carbyne, we're giving our police and first responders more tools to prepare for the unexpected, respond to emergencies, and ensure the ultimate safety of our residents."

"Carbyne's cloud-native technology instantly provides state-of-the-art, resilient emergency response to better equip and inform Miami-Dade PD," said Amir Elichai, CEO and Founder of Carbyne. "Miami-Dade is at the forefront of taking a proactive strategy to dealing with crime, emergencies, and a tight market for emergency personnel. We are proud to work with Mayor Levine Cava and the Miami-Dade PD to strengthen their emergency response operations."

Carbyne's infrastructure supports some of the most advanced technologies globally for critical emergency response that legacy infrastructure providers cannot match.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

