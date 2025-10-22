MIAMI FASHION WEEK® 2025 ANNOUNCES THE MIAFW SUMMIT: "THE FUTURE OF FASHION IS BUILT HERE"

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Fashion Week ® (MIAFW) continues today as part of its return to Miami from October 20–25, 2025, igniting the city with a week-long celebration of style, sustainability, and culture. Taking place today, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College, the MIAFW Summit brings together leading voices across fashion, technology, and sustainability for a day of innovation and discovery.

A Day of Innovation, Sustainability, and Digital Transformation in Partnership with the Miami Fashion Institute

"The MIAFW Summit is all about conversation and discovery," says Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "It's where education, sustainability, and technology meet, giving attendees a chance to dive into the trends shaping the future of fashion. Focused on connecting culture, tech, and sustainability, the Summit showcases Miami's rise as a fashion hub, while shining a light on diverse voices and supporting the next generation of talent."

Under the theme "The Future of Fashion is Built Here," the Summit features more than 20 visionary speakers, designers, and digital pioneers in immersive panels, keynotes, and innovation sessions. The program includes Nicole Miller, Naeem Khan, Angel Sanchez, and other industry leaders exploring the forces shaping fashion's next frontier—from sustainability and technology to digital creativity and inclusive design.

"The Miami Fashion Institute of Miami Dade College is proud to host the MIAFW Summit, where the future of fashion education and industry innovation meet in one space," says Oscar Lopez, Chairperson, Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College. "This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation of creative leaders through sustainability, technology, and real-world collaboration."

MIAFW 2025 SUMMIT AGENDA

9:00 – 9:30 AM: Check In + Welcome





10:00 – 10:30 AM: Panel: "LATAM DESIGNERS LEADING THE SUSTAINABILITY MOVEMENT"

Speakers: Gabriella Smith, Yenny Bastida, Sitka Semsch





Gabriella Smith, Yenny Bastida, Sitka Semsch 10:30 – 11:00 AM: Panel: "MIAMI RISING: FROM LOCAL VISION TO GLOBAL POWERHOUSE"

Speakers: Clara Lago, Ximena Kavaleka





Clara Lago, Ximena Kavaleka 11:00 – 11:45 AM: Keynote Speaker: Nicole Miller

Moderator: Miami Dade College President, Madeline Pumariega





Miami Dade College President, Madeline Pumariega 12:00 – 1:30 PM: Networking Lunch at The Lab (featuring the Nicole Miller Exhibit)





1:45 – 2:30 PM: Keynote Speaker: Naeem Khan





2:30 – 3:00 PM: Panel: "FORM, FABRIC & FUNCTION: THE ART OF FASHION AND INTERIORS"

Speakers: Angel Sanchez, Chris Coleman





Angel Sanchez, Chris Coleman 3:00 – 3:30 PM: Panel: "WINNING STYLE: HOW MIAMI DESIGNERS CONQUERED PROJECT RUNWAY"

Speakers: Gabriella Smith, Jhoan Sebastian Grey, Shantall Lacayo





Gabriella Smith, Jhoan Sebastian Grey, Shantall Lacayo 3:30 – 4:00 PM: Panel" THE STATE OF RETAIL: EVOLUTION OR REVOLUTION"

Speakers: Sitka Semsch, Matilda Kalaveshi, Diana Henkel, Magalie A. Jones





Sitka Semsch, Matilda Kalaveshi, Diana Henkel, Magalie A. Jones 4:00 – 4:30 PM: Panel: "FAITH IN THE FUTURE: REIMAGINING FASHION THROUGH DIGITAL INNOVATION"

Speakers: Maria Buccellati, Lawrence Lenihan, Dario Rjeili, Cassandre Domeneghetti, Mira Saidi





Maria Buccellati, Lawrence Lenihan, Dario Rjeili, Cassandre Domeneghetti, Mira Saidi 4:30 – 5:00 PM: Panel: "THE DIGITAL STITCH: EMPOWERING THE NEXT GENERATION WITH CLO3D"

Speakers: Saul Kapilivsky, Marz Klimaszewska, Dailo Venturi

The MIAFW Summit will culminate with the first-ever Digital Fashion Show by the Miami Fashion Institute—a groundbreaking presentation merging technology, design, and innovation to close out the day.

About Miami Fashion Week®

Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) is the second largest fashion event in the United States, officially recognized by the CFDA's Fashion Calendar Important Dates alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan. Rooted in fashion, art, sustainability, and innovation, MIAFW bridges continents by spotlighting Latin American designers, international powerhouses, and Miami's own creative talent. Attracting global media, celebrities, and industry leaders, MIAFW offers a vibrant platform that is inclusive, sustainable, and unforgettable. For more information about MIAFW 2025, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com and follow @ miamifashionweek .

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College (MDC) is the most diverse institution in the nation, with 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer over 300 distinct degree pathways, including associate and baccalaureate degrees, certifications and apprenticeships. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards, including the prestigious Aspen Prize, and has been ranked #5 among Top Public Institutions in the Southern Region by U.S. News & World Report. The College changes lives through accessible, high-quality teaching and learning experiences. It is home to the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, two AI Centers, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation at the Medical Campus, the Business Innovation & Technology Center, the School for Advanced Studies and New World School of the Arts, among others. MDC has been recognized among the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" since the program's inception. The College serves as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. MDC alumni and employees contribute more than $5 billion annually to the local economy, and graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC's renowned rich cultural programming includes the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, and the Museum of Art and Design. MDC has admitted more than 2.5 million students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. Approximately 125,000 students are currently enrolled.

