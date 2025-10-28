Miami Fashion Week® 2025 Concludes with a Global Celebration of Style, Sustainability, and Innovation

Week-long event spotlights international icons, Latin American visionaries, and Miami's rising talent—culminating in a spectacular digital fashion finale at Eden Roc

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Fashion Week ® (MIAFW) has officially wrapped its highly anticipated 2025 edition, held from October 20–25, with an unforgettable week of runways, innovation, and cultural exchange. MIAFW 2025 celebrated the intersection of style, sustainability, and technology, reinforcing Miami's status as a global fashion capital that bridges continents and inspires collaboration.

"Miami Fashion Week is where creativity meets opportunity," said Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "From emerging Miami talent to international icons, we aim to inspire collaboration, spark innovation, and showcase fashion as a force for culture and sustainability. By opening the lines of communication around environmental issues, we can help refocus the industry toward a more eco-conscious future—now and for generations to come."

A Week of Global Talent and Cultural Fusion

MIAFW 2025 kicked off on Monday, October 20, with a press conference at the historic Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College, a symbol of the city's cultural legacy and creative spirit. The opening event featured remarks from Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert, III, and Miami Dade College Vice President Maryam Laguna Borrego, alongside participating designers and industry leaders.

Throughout the week, audiences were treated to breathtaking runway presentations by international and Latin American designers, including Beatriz de la Cámara, who showcased at Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove; Sitka Semsch, who presented at her store in Shops at Merrick Park; Brenda Noy and Jenny Polanco, who unveiled their collections at the Gary Nader Art Centre; and Yenny Bastida and Jhoan Sebastian Grey, who presented at the Gale Miami Hotel and Residences.

On Thursday, October 23, the Miami Fashion Week Gala at Queen Miami Beach featured a show-stopping runway by Naeem Khan, the celebrated red-carpet designer renowned for his intricate beading and luxurious craftsmanship. The gala served as a fundraising benefit for the Miami Dade College Miami Fashion Institute, underscoring MIAFW's ongoing commitment to education and talent development. The Naeem Khan show was attended by Shareef Malnik and Gabrielle Anwar, and featured a live performance by Amazon star Eva Ruiz.

During the week, both Naeem Khan and Nicole Miller were honored with official proclamations from the City of Miami-Dade County, recognizing their outstanding contributions to global fashion and their long-standing commitment to craftsmanship, creativity, and sustainability.

The MIAFW Summit: The Future of Fashion is Built Here

Held on Wednesday, October 22, the MIAFW Summit—in partnership with the Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College—brought together more than 20 visionary speakers from across fashion, technology, and sustainability. Under the theme "The Future of Fashion is Built Here," the Summit explored the transformative power of digital innovation, ethical design, and inclusive creativity.

Highlights included keynotes by Nicole Miller and Naeem Khan, and panels featuring Angel Sanchez, Sitka Semsch, Yenny Bastida, Jhoan Sebastian Grey, and Shantall Lacayo, among others. The Summit culminated in the first-ever virtual fashion show presented by the Miami Fashion Institute—marking a bold new step into the future of fashion education and technology.

"The MIAFW Summit is all about conversation and discovery," said Fernandez-Velasco. "It's where education, sustainability, and technology meet—showcasing Miami's rise as a global fashion hub and shining a light on diverse voices and the next generation of talent."

Closing Night at Eden Roc: Fashion Meets the Future

The week concluded in spectacular fashion with a closing party at Eden Roc Miami Beach, featuring three virtual fashion shows from Rene by RR, Sitka Semsch, and Jhoan Sebastian Grey that seamlessly blended technology, art, and design. The immersive experience showcased cutting-edge digital collections created in collaboration with emerging designers and innovators from the Miami Fashion Institute, highlighting the growing convergence of fashion and virtual design.

Empowering Designers, Elevating Miami

Supported by Miami-Dade County, MIAFW continues to expand opportunities for designers and entrepreneurs across the Americas. For the first time, participating designers gained exclusive access to the Mana Fashion Showroom, located in Downtown Miami, connecting them directly with top buyers and retailers for real-world sales, networking, and exposure within an internationally recognized fashion ecosystem.

About Miami Fashion Week®

Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW), is officially recognized by the CFDA's Fashion Calendar Important Dates alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan. Rooted in fashion, art, sustainability, and innovation, MIAFW bridges continents by spotlighting Latin American designers, international powerhouses, and Miami's own creative talent. Attracting global media, celebrities, and industry leaders, MIAFW offers a vibrant platform that is inclusive, sustainable, and unforgettable. For more information about MIAFW 2025, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com and follow @ miamifashionweek .

