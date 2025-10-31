MIAMI FASHION WEEK® 2025 MARKS A NEW MILESTONE AS A PIONEERING PLATFORM BRIDGING THE PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL WORLDS OF FASHION

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THE FASHION SHOWS, the production company behind Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW), and owner of its registered brand, continues to expand the boundaries of creativity and technology in fashion. In 2025, the company unveiled a new division dedicated to producing artificial intelligence-driven content, including fully virtual fashion shows that merge innovation, design, and sustainability.

Courtesy of Miami Fashion Week

Through this new creative division, THE FASHION SHOWS officially launches its own line of virtual fashion shows — produced entirely in-house — as part of MIAFW's evolution into a hybrid physical-digital platform. Developed with advanced AI and immersive animation, these shows let designers present collections using only garment photos, while global audiences experience the event from anywhere. This initiative strengthens Miami Fashion Week's position as a leader in fashion's digital transformation and reaffirms Miami as a global innovation hub uniting technology and creativity without borders.

A Natural Evolution Toward the Future

THE FASHION SHOWS' vision of blending physical and digital fashion builds on MIAFW's ongoing legacy of innovation. In 2022, MIAFW became the first fashion week to enter the metaverse with L'Atelier by MIAFW in Decentraland's Fashion District. That pioneering journey reached a new stage in 2025 during the Miami Fashion Week Summit, where a virtual runway show by students from the Miami Fashion Institute debuted in collaboration with Faith Connexion — marking a milestone in digital fashion education and creativity.

A Legacy of Continuous Innovation

Since 2016, Miami Fashion Week has gone beyond the runway with pioneering initiatives such as This is Miami, Miami Fashion Week: First Faces, the first Sustainability Summit, and the Influencers Brunch.

"Today, fashion is absolutely global," said Secundino F. Velasco, President of Miami Fashion Week. "We are ready for what's to come and will integrate it without limits into the Miami Fashion Week project."

With this bold step, MIAFW 2025 and THE FASHION SHOWS solidify Miami's place as an international benchmark for the future of fashion, technology, and sustainability.

About Miami Fashion Week®

Recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Calendar alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan, Miami Fashion Week is rooted in art, sustainability, and innovation. It bridges continents by spotlighting Latin American designers, international powerhouses, and Miami talent. For more information, visit www.miamifashionweek.com and follow @miamifashionweek.

