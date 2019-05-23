Miami Fashion Week® Announces PORCELANOSA Group As Sponsor For 2019 MIAFW

MIAMI, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW), recognized as the second largest fashion event in the United States, is proud to announce PORCELANOSA, a world benchmark in interior design and construction materials as a sponsor for MIAFW 2019.

This year, the 4th Annual MIAFW is kicking off on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 through Sunday, June 2, 2019, with dates officially recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan, to an audience of A-list celebrities, global influencers and fashion leaders.



"It is a great honor to have this remarkable company as sponsor of our 2019 Miami Fashion Week," said Antonio Banderas, Honorary President of MIAFW. "In addition to sponsoring, they will contribute their exquisite design and innovation to the creation of this year's Miami Fashion Week."

PORCELANOSA is number one in the use of innovative materials like KRION®, used in the interior design and building industry. The brand is highly committed to environmental issues and uses a sustainable approach within their creation of new materials, always looking for an eco-friendly approach to design.

"PORCELANOSA is proud to participate in this world-class event and to be a part of the entire design and décor of this iconic fashion event," said a spokesperson for PORCELANOSA. "Design is the core of our company and we are excited to mark our footprint on the world of American fashion."

PORCELANOSA has a strong presence of more than 30 retail shops in the US, including its flagship store on New York's Fifth Avenue, and more than 1,000 points of sale worldwide. In addition to being an official sponsor of Miami Fashion Week 2019, PORCELANOSA will be celebrating the re-opening of its Doral store on May 30, 2019.

In excitement of this 2019 sponsorship, Miami Fashion Week runway show's will return to Ice Palace Studios with never-before-seen Resort/Cruise collections by acclaimed designers from around the globe, while the second annual Miami Fashion Week Summit will take place at Miami Dade College. This year's summit will welcome top rated keynote speakers who will focus their discussions on the ethical and sustainable issues facing the fashion industry. Additional events during the week will include several parties including Miami Fashion Week's Benefit Gala hosted by Antonio Banderas benefiting Nicklaus Children's Hospital as well as Mr. Banderas' own foundation Lágrimas y Favores.

ABOUT MIAMI FASHION WEEK

Relaunched in 2016 under new management, Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) is the second largest fashion event in the U.S. debuting resort collections of established and emerging international designers. With dates officially recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan, MIAFW plays an integral role in the industry by continuing to be the first international platform for the resort season to an audience of A-list celebrities, global influencers and fashion leaders. Led by Honorary President, Antonio Banderas, the fourth annual fashion week will return to South Florida Wednesday, May 29, 2019 through Sunday, June 2, 2019 and will deliver high-caliber runway shows, a beneficiary gala, after parties and exclusive talks in the eco-friendly and sustainable during the Miami Fashion Week Summit. For more information, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com .

ABOUT PORCELANOSA

PORCELANOSA Group is a major reference in both the Spanish and the International market. Its consolidated position has been built up on values such as innovation and quality, but especially the trust placed in its large human capital, made up of almost 5,000 skilled professionals, and its concern for its stakeholders and the environment. Today, the Group's eight firms offer a vast selection of products ranging from kitchen and bathroom equipment to high-tech materials and state-of-the-art building solutions for contemporary architecture. With over 45 years of experience, PORCELANOSA Group is present in almost 150 countries worldwide. This success is the result of a unique business model based on a strong corporate strategy. According to a study published by the consultancy Pricewaterhouse Coopers and the Financial Times, PORCELANOSA is one of Spain's most reputable companies in the international scene, and is also considered by consumers to be a strong and solid company, as reflected in a study carried out by the Reputation Institute. With more than 1,000 establishments located throughout the world and a distribution network that keeps growing every day in cities such as New York, London, Miami, Paris and Milan, PORCELANOSA stores ensure the presence of our firm on all five continents to show the final consumer the continuous progress in innovation and design of each of our products.

SOURCE Miami Fashion Week

Related Links

http://www.miamifashionweek.com

