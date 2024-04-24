Miami University Expands Partnership with eCampus.com to Manage Official Athletics & Alumni Online Team Store

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eCampus.com, a leading provider of online bookstore and campus retail solutions, announced today its expanded partnership with Miami University, becoming the official e-commerce merchandise partner for Miami University's Athletics and Alumni Association. This collaboration builds upon the success of eCampus.com's operation of Brick & Ivy, Miami University's Campus Store, which has been under their management since 2021. eCampus.com also serves as Miami University's Official Online Bookstore, having successfully supported an innovative course materials solution on campus since 2017.

The transition to eCampus.com for athletics and alumni marks a significant step forward in providing a unified and comprehensive online shopping experience for the entire campus community. The expanded product range will include everything from athletic gear and accessories to alumni-specific apparel, ensuring that the spirit and legacy of Miami University are well represented. Miami RedHawk fans will enjoy uniquely curated gameday merchandise perfect for the whole family.

By consolidating online merchandise services under eCampus.com, Miami University enthusiasts can look forward to a seamless and reliable online shopping experience. This unified approach not only enhances accessibility to a diverse range of products but also streamlines the process of obtaining Miami-branded merchandise. As the new official e-commerce partner for the Miami University Alumni Association, eCampus.com will ensure alumni can embody love and honor through quality apparel and exceptional customer support. eCampus.com will also now serve as the retail partner – online and in-store – for the official Miami University Alumni Association Commemorative Ornament that Miamians have been collecting annually since 1989.

"eCampus.com is honored to extend our partnership with Miami University to serve as their official Athletics and Alumni e-commerce retailer," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "By combining our expertise in online retail with Miami University's rich traditions and community spirit, we look forward to delivering an unparalleled shopping experience for alumni, fans, and families."

"Miami University is excited to expand our partnership with eCampus.com for our Alumni and Athletics online retail stores," said John Rizzo, Director of Creative Services at Miami University. "We look forward to collaborating with the eCampus.com team to create an exciting shopping experience for the entire Miami University community."

Miami University's new Athletics & Alumni Online Retail Shop launched on Monday, April 15. Customers can experience the online shop by visiting campusstore.miamioh.edu.

Miami University, established in 1809, is ranked among the top 50 national public universities by U.S. News & World Report. As an original Public Ivy, Miami provides Ivy League-quality education at a public school price with an exceptional return on investment. Miami is a place where ambitious students find their purpose and prepare for a lifetime of success.

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 375 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at www.ecampus.com and www.ecampushighered.com.

