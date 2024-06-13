MIAMI’S NEWEST MEGASHIP – MSC WORLD AMERICA – WILL BE THE ULTIMATE FAMILY VACATION AT SEA WITH NEW LEGO® EXPERIENCES AND LARGEST KIDS CLUB

MSC World America will feature the largest, most action-packed Doremiland kids' area in the MSC Cruises' fleet, spanning 10,000 square feet

In an elevated partnership with the LEGO Group, the s hip will offer the first LEGO ® themed parade at sea, LEGO ® Family Game Show, master builder area and more

Family Aventura district also home to The Harbour, an interactive area catering to parents and children, plus Cliffhanger, the only over-water swing ride at sea

GENEVA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC World America, the latest World Class ship in the MSC Cruises fleet, will redefine family cruising with new activities and never-before-seen spaces, including new programs and facilities developed in partnership with the LEGO Group.

The ultramodern new flagship will feature seven distinct districts when it enters service in April 2025, each bringing together a range of tailored experiences, with Family Aventura becoming the go-to destination for kids and family fun around the clock.

As a family-owned company, MSC Cruises is known for its award-winning kid's offerings, tailored to deliver unforgettable cruise experiences for children of all ages. MSC World America will take everything to a new level with the company's largest and most technologically advanced kids area yet. Spanning more than 10,000 square feet across seven different rooms designed for guests in various age ranges from 0 to 17, families can expect a new range of concepts, taking vacations on board to new heights.

Steve Leatham, Head of Entertainment for MSC Cruises, said: "We set ourselves the goal to create the most exceptional kids and family offering at sea with MSC World America. Our aim is to give our younger guests the freedom to express their creativity, play, socialize and explore with amazing spaces and programs that have to be seen to be believed."

Matteo Mancini, Senior Manager of Youth Entertainment for MSC Cruises, said: "We specifically listened to our young guests from North America to design our kids and family offering. We are bringing a variety of extraordinary facilities and new experiences never seen before!"

Activities waiting to be discovered include:

NEW LEGO® PARADE: For the first time in the cruise industry, MSC World America will host a LEGO® parade with LEGO® characters designed to entertain children of all ages. The parade will march through the ship from Family Aventura to the World Promenade once per cruise.

NEW: LEGO® FAMILY ZONE: Family Aventura will include a brand-new area for master builders and bricks enthusiasts called LEGO® Family Zone. Parents and children will be able to play together, and LEGO® fans of all ages can unleash their creativity from morning to evening.

NEW: LEGO® GAME SHOW: MSC World America will offer a LEGO® Family Game Show for the first time in the cruise industry. During each cruise, families will have the opportunity to come together for an exhilarating team challenge in which parents and children compete as true Master Builders on board. The competition will feature timed challenges, colorful bricks and unexpected twists, all culminating in determining the ultimate winner. LEGO® fans of all ages won't want to miss this exciting activity.

NEW: BOXES FAMILY GAME SHOW: Families will get the chance to compete in "Boxes", a new fun-filled family game show where each mystery box will contain a blind challenge to beat in order to win prizes.

NEW: DOREMIX FAMILY DISCO: For dance competition fans, a new version of the Doremix Family Disco will arrive for the first time with new technology and must-see visuals. Parents and children will dance together to hit music and original MSC Cruises songs for children, all vying for the title of best dancers of the night.

NEW: HIGH-TECH EXPERIENCES: Specifically created for teenagers, Star Shooters is an adventure course in the Sportplex with targets for participants to hit and rack up points for a win. Virtual Reality at Luna Park will give guests access to the latest VR technology experiences, transporting them to other worlds from MSC World America.

NEW: LARGEST EVER DOREMILAND: MSC World America will feature the largest, most action-packed Doremiland kids' area in the MSC Cruises' fleet, spanning more than 10,000 square feet. Home to seven rooms dedicated to different age groups from 0 to 17 years old, it will also be the most technologically advanced kids area of the fleet with the latest tech consoles on the market, and stunning light and sound effects. Baby services are offered in collaboration with Chicco® – the leading global baby brand and a long-term MSC Cruises partner. Exclusively on MSC World America, the popular Kids' Clubs will be open all day, from 9am until midnight, for the duration of each voyage.

NEW: THE HABOUR: At the heart of the Family Aventura district lies The Harbour, a revolutionary new outdoor park where families can come together to engage in activities, indulge in delicious bites and soak up the sun. The Harbour offers an exhilarating high ropes course, a thrilling new state-of-the-art Cliffhanger attraction, a family dwelling area and a playground modelled after the iconic lighthouse at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas. More details of The Harbour will be revealed soon.

Popular MSC Cruises favorites returning to MSC World America include:

SPORTPLEX: In the Sportplex, guests will find a spacious and dynamic gaming space equipped with everything from basketball and tennis courts to interactive game shows, bumper cars and roller skating. A dedicated sports program includes Football, Basketball, Zorb ball sessions, Pickleball, and Hoverboards. Here, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy The Drone Academy – a lively and high-tech drone relay race that will come to life at night through light effects and glowing drones.

Guinness World Record Family Quiz: Families can try to bet on the world's most incredible records and try to top them, creating memories to last a lifetime.

MasterChef at Sea Juniors: A new generation of cooks will have the opportunity to compete in a kids' cooking competition, where the most talented and creative will win.

About MSC World America

MSC World America will create an eye-catching silhouette against the Miami skyline when she enters service in April 2025. The ship's blend of American comfort and European design will provide guests with a truly memorable cruise experience, whether they're searching for a relaxing tropical escape or an action-packed holiday.

The ship will feature seven distinct districts, each with its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences waiting to be explored. The districts allow guests of all ages to choose their own adventure and get the most out of their time on board. From a dedicated family area or tranquil zen area to a lively promenade with entertainment, shops and bars—a world of options awaits.

The new World Class ship's signature plumb bow will rise vertically from the waterline and her Y-shaped aft will open onto the impressive outdoor World Promenade. Overall, MSC World America will span 22 decks, measure more than 150 feet wide, feature 2,614 staterooms, contain more than 420,000 square feet of public space, and offer top-of-the-line features and facilities, including:

A re-imagined outdoor World Promenade , where unique dining, lounging and entertainment options are paired with stunning ocean views and unmatched LED light shows

, where unique dining, lounging and entertainment options are paired with stunning ocean views and unmatched LED light shows The indoor World Galleria —lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling

—lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques—topped with a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling 13 restaurants: Six specialty restaurants, featuring two NEW concepts alongside guest favorites like Butcher's Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos and Cantina Four main restaurants serving globally inspired cuisine and familiar American favorites Two buffets offering ample choices for casual dining Luna Park Pizza & Burger: Complimentary casual fast-food spot located next to Luna Park in the World Galleria offering quick snacks around the clock



20 bars and lounges, including: NEW! Sports Bar: New for MSC World America , this warm and inviting venue combines sports memorabilia, technology, and entertainment in a space where guests of all ages will feel welcome. Guests can grab a beer or soft drink and watch the game on one of the many screens while enjoying popular bar food like wings and sliders. Games like darts and foosball will be available, too. NEW! Comedy Club: New to MSC Cruises, the Comedy Club is a place where guests can come to kick back, let loose, and take life a little less seriously. Evenings begin with an interactive and comical dueling pianos experience that friends of all ages can enjoy. The laughter will continue with sets from amazing comedians that will rival some of the best shows in NYC & Chicago . The Gin Project : Offering an extensive choice of craft gins with classic cocktails expertly prepared by gin-tenders. Elixir - Mixology Bar: Expert mixologists creating handcrafted concoctions, featuring an outdoor terrace to enjoy pre- and post-meal cocktails while enjoying spectacular ocean views. Masters of the Sea: MSC Cruises' classic British pub comes complete with a full-scale micro-brewery making MSC Signature beers on board. Coffee Emporium: A sleek and modern coffee house that is any coffee connoisseur's dream, offering some of the world's best coffee beans and a selection of brewing and serving styles including French, Italian, Turkish and Moroccan. Jean-Phillipe Chocolate shop and Café : Offering custom chocolates, coffee and other treats in a relaxed café atmosphere. More NEW concepts on the way !



A striking 11-deck-high dry slide made of stainless steel, giving guests a fun way to reach the lower decks in style.

made of stainless steel, giving guests a fun way to reach the lower decks in style. A state-of-the-art, Cliffhanger , the only over-water swing ride at sea, towering 50m above the ocean

, the only over-water swing ride at sea, towering above the ocean Six pools and 14 hot tubs , including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship.

, including a spacious indoor pool with retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship. Expansive water park with water slides that include a VR experience.

with water slides that include a VR experience. Kids Clubs featuring dedicated facilities for age groups ranging from infants to 17 years old.

featuring dedicated facilities for age groups ranging from infants to 17 years old. Three entertainment venues with all-new live entertainment and theater shows.

with all-new live entertainment and theater shows. Stylish and comfortable staterooms and suites, including Infinite Ocean View cabins, balconies that overlook the outdoor World Promenade and connecting family staterooms.

including Infinite Ocean View cabins, balconies that overlook the outdoor World Promenade and connecting family staterooms. The MSC Yacht Club, featuring spacious suites, dedicated lounge and restaurant, private pool and sun deck facilities, and 24-hour concierge and butler service as well as spacious, luxurious suites.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.

The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.

MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

