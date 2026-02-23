Miami's Premier Cigar Lounge, Red Phone Booth, Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary with "The Grand Toast"

Since opening in Brickell, Red Phone Booth Miami has become a destination for guests searching for an authentic cigar lounge in Miami. The venue combines a temperature and humidity-controlled walk-in humidor, a curated premium cigar program, and a world-class craft cocktail menu within a sophisticated 1920s-inspired setting.

The Grand Toast will welcome members and guests for an evening centered on the defining elements of the Red Phone Booth experience. The event will highlight the walk-in humidor featuring more than 200 premium cigars, a spirits collection exceeding 400 selections, and a refined lounge atmosphere designed for conversation and comfort.

The Grand Toast Anniversary Celebration

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Location: Red Phone Booth • Miami

Address: 1010 Brickell Ave, Unit 105, Miami, FL

Schedule:

Complimentary Light Bites & Open Bar | 5:00–8:00 PM (Members Only)

Grand Celebration & Live DJ | 8:00–11:00 PM (Open to public)

Anniversary Raffles & Special Giveaways

Attire: Classic Cocktail Style Encouraged

Guests attending The Grand Toast can expect:

Access to Red Phone Booth Miami's signature cigar lounge environment

A showcase of the walk-in humidor featuring over 200 premium cigars

Curated cigar pairings and featured spirits

Handcrafted cocktails prepared with fresh-squeezed juices and house-made ingredients

Live entertainment throughout the evening

Information about private cigar locker opportunities and curated tasting events

Opportunities to explore membership benefits or visit the website to book a membership tour

"Miami has embraced Red Phone Booth in an incredible way over the past two years," said Johnny Weber, Owner of the Red Phone Booth Miami location. "Our guests value a true cigar lounge experience that prioritizes premium cigars, a properly maintained humidor, handcrafted cocktails, and an atmosphere that feels elevated and intentional. The Grand Toast is our opportunity to celebrate that community and the culture we have built in Brickell."

A Distinctive Cigar Lounge in Brickell

For those searching for a cigar lounge in Brickell, a cigar bar in Miami, or premium cigars in Downtown Miami, Red Phone Booth offers a refined alternative to traditional nightlife venues. The experience begins with the venue's restored London red phone booth entrance, where guests dial a nightly code before stepping into a Prohibition-era inspired interior. Inside, guests find plush leather seating, intimate fireplaces, hand-painted ceilings, and a glowing honey onyx bar that anchors the space.

At the heart of the lounge is the walk-in humidor, carefully maintained to protect and preserve more than 200 premium cigars. The cigar selection rotates regularly to ensure freshness and variety, appealing to both seasoned cigar enthusiasts and guests new to premium cigars. To enhance the overall lounge environment, Red Phone Booth Miami incorporates advanced air purification technology designed to maintain a cleaner and more comfortable cigar lounge experience.

A Spirits Collection That Complements the Cigar Program

Red Phone Booth Miami features more than 400 premium spirits, including rare bourbon, aged Scotch whisky, Japanese whisky, small-batch tequila, and limited-edition releases. Each cocktail is crafted using fresh-squeezed juices, house-made tinctures and bitters, and precision ice techniques that reflect the venue's commitment to quality.

The combination of an extensive humidor and a serious spirits program has positioned Red Phone Booth Miami as one of the leading cigar lounges in Brickell. Guests come not only for premium cigars but for a complete luxury lounge experience.

Welcoming Members and Guests

Red Phone Booth offers membership opportunities that include private cigar lockers and access to exclusive events. However, the Miami location welcomes both members and guests who are seeking a premium cigar lounge experience in Downtown Miami.

Whether hosting clients, enjoying a date night, celebrating a milestone, or simply unwinding with a premium cigar and a handcrafted cocktail, guests continue to choose Red Phone Booth Miami as their destination for refined nightlife in Brickell.

As Brickell continues to grow as one of Miami's most dynamic districts, Red Phone Booth remains a cornerstone for those who appreciate craftsmanship, discretion, and timeless style.

About Red Phone Booth • Miami

Red Phone Booth Miami is a Prohibition-style speakeasy, cigar lounge, and luxury cocktail bar located in Brickell, Downtown Miami. Known for its temperature and humidity-controlled walk-in humidor featuring over 200 premium cigars, its 400-plus spirit collection, and its immersive 1920s ambiance, the venue delivers an elevated lounge experience for members and guests alike.

About Red Phone Booth

Red Phone Booth is an award-winning luxury speakeasy concept that transports guests to the elegance and intrigue of the 1920s Prohibition era. With a hidden entrance through a restored London red phone booth, each location invites members and their guests into a meticulously curated environment featuring vintage-inspired décor, plush leather seating, intimate lighting, and an atmosphere of timeless sophistication.

The venue also hosts exclusive tasting events led by top industry experts, offering members unique access to rare spirits and curated pairings. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Red Phone Booth delivers more than just a night out, it offers an immersive, elevated experience defined by exceptional service, refined ambiance and meticulous attention to detail. Whether relaxing with colleagues or celebrating a special occasion, Red Phone Booth sets the gold standard for modern luxury nightlife.

www.RedPhoneBooth.com

