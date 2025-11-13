Michael Baker International Accelerates Growth to Drive Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Appointment of Kevin Reed, P.E., as Firm's President

Experienced leader brings proven leadership and strategic vision to advance the company's One Michael Baker Approach and Vision 2030 goals

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced the appointment of Kevin Reed, P.E., as President. In this role, Mr. Reed will lead company-wide growth initiatives that drive expansion and innovation across all capabilities – from bridge design to digital twin technologies – through a unified, One Michael Baker Approach. He will focus on identifying emerging markets, strengthening new and existing client partnerships and leveraging data-driven insights to pursue high-impact growth opportunities in close collaboration with the firm's market leaders.

"As we focus on achieving our Vision 2030 goals, Michael Baker continues to strengthen its position as a trusted advisor – bringing together client insight with the scale and integrated capabilities of a national leader in engineering, technology and consulting," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "Kevin will play a leading role in shaping our growth strategy, fostering innovation and ensuring we deliver transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and communities. His leadership will help us unlock new opportunities and advance our mission as We Make a Difference through every project."

Mr. Reed joins Michael Baker from WSP USA, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President – U.S. Operations and Delivery Executive and Interim Transportation Business Line Executive, leading more than 5,000 team members across the country. He was responsible for supporting all operational and delivery activities, delivery processes and procedures, staff management and project operations for all business lines for WSP USA. Earlier in his career, Mr. Reed held positions of increasing responsibility at HNTB.

Mr. Reed earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Washington State University. He was a board member and Past President of the American Council of Engineering Companies San Diego Chapter.

