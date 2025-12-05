Michael Baker International Names Steven Stuart, P.E., PTOE, Great Lakes Regional Technical Manager - Traffic Engineering

Mr. Stuart to bring exceptional technical leadership, strategic insight and deep subject matter expertise to complex transportation projects throughout the Great Lakes Region

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that Steven Stuart, P.E., PTOE, has been promoted to the role of Great Lakes Regional Technical Manager – Traffic Engineering. In this role, Mr. Stuart will bring exceptional technical leadership, strategic insight and deep subject matter expertise to complex transportation projects throughout the Great Lakes Region, which includes 16 offices across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Wisconsin. With a strong focus on delivering innovative and effective design solutions, Mr. Stuart will expand the firm's geographic reach and enhance the technical strength of its traffic engineering services. He will also play a pivotal part in advancing the capabilities and influence of the firm's traffic design services by collaborating across the Region and practice areas, championing innovation and mentoring emerging talent.

"Steve is a recognized industry leader in traffic engineering, and his technical expertise has been instrumental to our firm winning and delivering significant transportation projects across the U.S.," said Paul Gluck, P.E., PMP, DBIA, Great Lakes Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "I look forward to Steve's continued technical leadership on complex and strategic projects across the Great Lakes Region, ensuring that our solutions are at the forefront of innovation while delivering maximum value and efficiency for our clients."

Mr. Stuart has performed and managed transportation planning studies and traffic engineering design services for hundreds of projects across the country. His experience includes traffic impact studies, multimodal mobility studies, highway and intersection capacity analyses, deficiency analyses, safety analyses, as well as pedestrian and bikeway safety improvement studies. He joined Michael Baker in 2006 and most recently served as a Technical Manager – Traffic. Earlier in his career, he was a transportation engineer for the City of Durham, North Carolina and was responsible for the administration and operation of the City's signal system, as well as project planning and plan review.

Mr. Stuart is a member of the American Society of Highway Engineers and the Institute of Transportation Engineers. In 2019, he was a finalist for the Chairman's Award, Michael Baker's highest honor. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Dayton.

