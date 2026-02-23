Michael Baker International Accelerates Tech-Focused Evolution, Names Rod Malehmir, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Firm to strengthen technology foundation built on relentless innovation by advancing the deployment of AI-powered digital solutions and software platforms to enhance client outcomes and operational efficiency

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that the firm is accelerating its tech-focused evolution, naming Rod Malehmir, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Dr. Malehmir will lead the firm's technology vision and initiative, advancing the deployment of AI-powered digital solutions and translating advanced AI and digital capabilities into scalable, operationally embedded solutions that help clients modernize legacy environments, improve decision‑making and achieve measurable, mission‑critical outcomes in cost-efficient manners.

These efforts reflect Michael Baker's long-standing commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions through its continuous pursuit of Technology, Differentiation, and Innovation ("TDI"). In recent years, the firm has deepened its focus on and investment in technologies for the future – methodically expanding its capabilities through internal incubation and strategic acquisitions. As a result, the technology team now includes over 400 top-tier professionals and continues to drive rapid growth across the firm's technology platforms.

"Technology has always been at the heart of how we deliver excellence at Michael Baker International, and we have long embraced innovation to stay at the forefront of the AEC industry. As AI reshapes the landscape, our focus is on building advanced platforms that unlock new possibilities for our employees and create lasting impact for our clients," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "I look forward to partnering with Rod as we embark on the next chapter of our technology journey – one that reimagines how we work, innovate and lead in service of our mission: We Make a Difference."

As Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Malehmir will channel a One Michael Baker approach to advance the firm's Vision 2030 goal of evolving into a next-generation, technology-driven engineering and consulting firm. He joins Michael Baker from Tetra Tech, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of AI & Digital Solutions. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Physics with a focus on AI from the University of Alberta, as well as a Master of Science degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.

About Michael Baker International



Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International