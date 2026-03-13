Michael Baker International Announces Mid-Atlantic Regional Organizational Updates

Dwain Hathaway, P.E., promoted to Regional Practice Lead – Bridge and Transportation for the Mid-Atlantic Region; Walt Gray, CPA, joins as Office Executive for North Carolina

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and digital solutions, today announced organizational updates within the firm's Mid-Atlantic Region that will strengthen how the company serves its clients and expands its services. Dwain Hathaway, P.E., has been promoted to Regional Practice Lead – Bridge and Transportation for the Mid-Atlantic Region, and Walt Gray, CPA, has joined Michael Baker as Office Executive for North Carolina.

"These leadership updates reflect our continued focus on strengthening our Mid-Atlantic Region and delivering for clients as One Michael Baker," said John Walsh, P.E., Mid-Atlantic Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Dwain's deep technical expertise and long-standing client relationships, combined with Walt's operational leadership and industry experience, position us well to expand our services, strengthen partnerships and drive sustainable growth across the region."

As Regional Practice Lead – Bridge and Transportation for the Mid-Atlantic Region, which includes 14 office locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, Mr. Hathaway will collaborate with staff, consultant partners, contractors and clients to capture new business across the full life cycle of bridges and transportation projects. He will support the Mid-Atlantic Region and the firm's Bridge and Transportation Practices by advancing growth strategies, ensuring project delivery excellence and driving collaboration across offices and geographies to bring the best talent to every project. He will partner across practices to engage clients and contractors as One Michael Baker and support business development by identifying and securing new opportunities, winning major pursuits and ensuring operational excellence and quality.

Mr. Hathaway has spent 23 years with Michael Baker, bringing strong technical expertise and proven client-facing operational leadership to his new role. He most recently served as Office Executive for North Carolina. Mr. Hathaway is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina (ACEC/NC) and the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME). He earned a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering – Structures, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University.

In his role of Office Executive for North Carolina, Mr. Gray will lead the firm's operations throughout North Carolina, where there are offices located in Asheville, Cary, Charlotte and Greensboro. He will drive growth, strengthen client engagement, expand service lines and deepen relationships with current partners. He will also proactively identify and pursue new opportunities that support Michael Baker's long-term growth strategy across North Carolina and the Mid-Atlantic Region and coordinate efforts to bring the full expertise of the firm to clients and communities in the state.

Mr. Gray joined Michael Baker from ms consultants, where he has served as Vice President/Regional Director since 2017. Previously, he was the Chief Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer for NCDOT. He holds a Master of Science degree in Accountancy and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Wofford College.

