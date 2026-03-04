Michael Baker International's Peter Quintanilla, Vice President, Design Hub, Appointed to the U.S. Department of Transportation Beautifying Transportation Infrastructure Council

Industry leader to advise the U.S. Transportation Secretary on enhancing the aesthetic value of the nation's transportation systems including highways, bridges and transit hubs

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that Peter Quintanilla, Vice President, Design Hub, has been appointed to the Beautifying Transportation Infrastructure Council. Led by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the Beautifying Transportation Infrastructure Council advises on policies, designs and funding priorities that beautify transportation infrastructure, including highways, bridges and transit hubs, while maintaining safety and efficiency. The seven-member council provides recommendations and guidance supporting the U.S. Department of Transportation's commitment to enhancing the visual quality, community integration and overall experience of the nation's transportation infrastructure. As a Council Member, Mr. Quintanilla will identify best practices, develop aesthetic performance metrics and advise on projects that enhance public spaces and reflect local character.

"Transportation infrastructure does more than move people and goods through roads, highways, transit systems, airports and other facilities. As a foundational element of the built environment, it plays a defining role in shaping the public realm. Through its design, scale and aesthetic quality, infrastructure influences urban design outcomes and directly impacts community vitality—affecting how places function, how people interact and how communities experience and connect to their surroundings," said Mr. Quintanilla. "I am honored to serve on the Beautifying Transportation Infrastructure Council and to contribute to a national conversation about how thoughtful design can strengthen communities, enhance safety and elevate the everyday experience of our transportation systems."

"Throughout his career, Peter has helped bring some of Michael Baker's most iconic projects to life, ensuring each one is grounded in its surroundings, connected to the community and thoughtfully balanced between artistry and real-world function," added Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "He has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in design, and I look forward to the perspective and leadership he will bring to this important initiative."

Mr. Quintanilla has 27 years of experience in architecture, urban design and planning and currently leads Michael Baker's Design Hub, which convenes the firm's in-house expertise in urban design, environmental responsibility, mobility and community-based planning to deliver innovative and integrated solutions that build more livable communities. He specializes in master planning, community engagement and creating public spaces that strengthen neighborhood identity while integrating essential infrastructure.

Mr. Quintanilla's portfolio spans projects of all scales across both national and international markets. Notable work includes the design of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Sideling Hill Service Plaza Trailhead in Fulton County, Pennsylvania, as well as the design of Central Park in East Palestine, Ohio, where he collaborated with freight railroad operator Norfolk Southern, city officials and residents. He also led the transformation of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, expanding pedestrian space while preserving the area's historic character and adding safe crosswalks.

Internationally, Mr. Quintanilla served nearly five years as Director of Design for the Prince's Foundation for Building Communities in England, under the auspices of the Prince of Wales (now His Majesty the King). He managed projects in Jamaica, China, Korea, Ecuador and the UK, including the redesign of ShiJia Hutong in Beijing, China, into a museum and the Galapagos Initiative, where he drafted form-based codes for the most populated town, created a sustainable water recycling solution and redesigned streets to accommodate tourists, bicycles and cars in the Galapagos, Ecuador.

Mr. Quintanilla holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Miami. He is on the Executive Committee of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, a board member of the City of Pittsburgh Planning Commission and Contextual Design Advisory Panel (CDAP) and Chair of the National Complete Streets Coalition.

