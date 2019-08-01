Michael Baker International Affirms Strength of Transportation Practice and Prepares for Growth with Key Executive Promotions

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced a pair of promotions in the firm's growing Transportation Practice. H. Daniel Cessna, P.E. has been promoted to Senior Vice President and National Practice Leader for Transportation and will continue to be based in the Moon Twp., Pa. office. Mr. Cessna will report to Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., who has been elevated to the role of National Practice Executive for Transportation, working out of the Santa Ana, Calif. office. In their new roles, Mr. Cessna will focus on the strategic direction, growth and performance of the practice, with Mr. Dougherty expanding his leadership and strategic direction across all aspects of transportation from planning and design to construction services. Michael Baker International's Transportation Practice spans the entire breadth of mobility and ways communities are connected, including Highways and Bridges, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Aviation, Railroad/Transit, Emerging Technologies and Toll Services.

"Transportation has served as the bedrock of our nearly 80-year history and with these new promotions, we will ensure the continued strength and growth of the practice moving forward," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "Both Dan and Malcolm have proven to be impactful, engaging leaders during their time at Michael Baker. Malcolm's prowess in Transportation combined with Dan's deep knowledge of the practice will further differentiate our firm, shape our industry and amplify Michael Baker's position as a dedicated thought leader on infrastructure issues. Anchoring our Transportation Practice from the East and West, Dan and Malcolm will continue to ensure innovative solutions that address our client's challenges from coast-to-coast and beyond."

Prior to his new role, Mr. Cessna served as Senior Vice President and Regional Director of Michael Baker's Pennsylvania Headquarters Region since joining the company in 2017. He has extensive industry experience in transportation, planning, design, construction management, asset planning and management and public involvement, having served as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) District Executive for District 11, serving the Pittsburgh metro, for 12 years before joining Michael Baker International. Mr. Cessna is an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh's Swanson School of Engineering, President of the American Society of Highway Engineers, Pittsburgh Section, immediate Past-President of the Engineers' Society of Western Pennsylvania and Chair of the Industrial and Professional Advisory Council for the Department of Civil Engineering at The Pennsylvania State University. He holds a Master of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh's Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Dougherty most recently served as Senior Vice President and Practice Lead for Transportation at Michael Baker. Before joining the company in 2018, he was the Director for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and responsible for the maintenance and operations of more than 50,000 lane miles of roadway in the State Highway System and the delivery of an $11.4 billion construction portfolio. Mr. Dougherty holds numerous affiliations and certifications, currently serving as Chair of the Intelligent Transportation Society (ITS) of America Board of Directors and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). His past positions include: Chair of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Committee on Construction and member of the Board of Directors; Chair of the Transportation Research Board's (TRB) Executive Committee and Chair of the Toll Bridge Program Oversight Committee; President of the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (WASHTO) and member of the California Public Works Board of Directors. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609



SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

