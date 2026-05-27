Michael Baker International and G.M. Hill Engineering Inc. Joint Venture Awarded Enterprise Architect-Engineer Contracts by the U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command for the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest Regions

GMHILL BAKER, a Mentor-Protégé JV, to support U.S. Army Installation Management Command by providing comprehensive architecture-engineering services to Army installations across each region

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, architecture, consulting and digital solutions, along with its Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture (JV) partner G.M. Hill Engineering Inc. (GMHILL), a trusted Woman-Owned Small Business, specializing in engineering, architecture and general construction, today announced that the GMHILL BAKER JV has been awarded Enterprise Architect-Engineer (A-E) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts by the U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC) for the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest Regions. The contracts run through 2036 and will support the U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) and Army installations across each region by providing comprehensive architecture and engineering services, including planning, design, cost estimating, environmental services and construction phase support.

"Michael Baker has a legacy of service to the U.S. federal government dating to 1940, and that commitment is strengthened by the many U.S. military veterans on our team who bring years of specialized knowledge and leadership skills to our projects," said Brian May, Executive Vice President, Federal Programs at Michael Baker International. "For many years, we have partnered with GMHILL to combine the extensive capabilities of our two experienced firms into a cohesive team committed to technical excellence and innovative solutions. We are proud to support IMCOM and Army installations across three regions and deliver solutions that enhance mission readiness and support national security."

"This award is a defining milestone for GMHILL and a powerful affirmation of what a small business can achieve through the right partnership," said Gina Hill, Chief Executive Officer of G.M. Hill Engineering, Inc. "As a Woman-Owned Small Business, our Mentor-Protégé relationship with Michael Baker has allowed us to grow our capabilities while contributing the agility, responsiveness and personal commitment that define how we serve our federal clients. Our team takes great pride in supporting the Soldiers, civilians and families who depend on these installations every day, and we look forward to delivering architecture and engineering solutions that strengthen Army readiness across the United States for the next decade."

The Army Enterprise A-E IDIQ contracts will provide architectural, civil, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering, as well as interior design and landscape architecture, and support facilities and infrastructure across 35 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Throughout the project, the team will deliver licensed A-E capabilities across a broad range of requirements, from initial site investigations and technical design to the development of complete construction documents for new facilities, repairs and modernization efforts.

This work is designed to strengthen the safety, functionality and long-term resilience of Army installations, helping advance mission readiness and enhance the built environment across the portfolio over the 10-year contract term.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

About GMHILL

Established in 2004, G.M. Hill Engineering, Inc. (GMHILL) is a Woman-Owned Small Business that has grown from its structural engineering roots into a fully integrated architecture, engineering, and construction firm serving the federal government nationwide. GMHILL delivers A–E, construction, and design-build services to clients including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Air Force, and other Department of War and federal agencies, with a portfolio that extends across the continental United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. The firm specializes in planning, design, cost estimating, and construction phase support for new facilities, repairs, and modernization efforts. GMHILL pairs the technical depth of a full-service design-build company with the agility, responsiveness, and accountability of a small business, and pursues complex federal programs through a portfolio of joint venture partnerships that expand its reach and capacity. Built on a foundation of trust and a consistent track record of performance, GMHILL is committed to mission support, client success, and lasting partnerships.

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SOURCE Michael Baker International