Michael Baker International Names Marin Pastar, AIA, NCARB, Digital Practice Executive

Industry veteran to lead digital transformation and digital project delivery within firm's Integrated Design and Advisory Business Vertical

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, architecture, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that Marin Pastar, AIA, NCARB, has joined the firm as Digital Practice Executive. In this role, Mr. Pastar will lead digital transformation and digital project delivery for the firm's Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA) business vertical, overseeing and advancing Digital Practice resources across Michael Baker's multi-disciplinary Architecture and Engineering teams and market sectors including Data Centers, Industrial, Defense OEMs, Aerospace, Aviation, Transit and Federal, among others. He will partner with enterprise technology leadership to strengthen platforms, data ecosystems and digital capabilities, while driving innovation in Digital Twin technologies, smart building systems and lifecycle intelligence to help clients modernize infrastructure portfolios and achieve high-performance, resilient and connected outcomes.

"Michael Baker is committed to leading with technology, and we continue to advance how design, data and digital delivery come together across the full asset lifecycle," said R. Joseph Chaffin, AIA, NCARB, Architecture Practice Executive – Integrated Design and Advisory at Michael Baker International. "Marin brings a powerful combination of strategic vision and hands-on digital delivery experience that will further strengthen our IDA vertical. His expertise will be instrumental in scaling our Digital Practice, driving innovation and enhancing our ability to deliver integrated, high-performance solutions for our clients in an increasingly complex and connected world."

A licensed architect, Mr. Pastar has more than two decades of experience advancing Digital Twins, smart infrastructure, Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) ecosystems and enterprise digital transformation, with a career spanning global strategy development, digital delivery leadership and the creation of next-generation workflows that integrate simulation, cloud platforms and intelligent asset lifecycle management. He has also led large-scale digital programs, establishing enterprise methodologies and scalable governance while modernizing digital ecosystems, unifying delivery communities and driving adoption of integrated solutions that improve speed, quality and operational intelligence.

Mr. Pastar joined Michael Baker from Jacobs, where he most recently served as Global Principal, Digital Twins, Digital Advisory & Transformation. In this role, he led the strategy, development and global delivery of Jacobs' Digital Twin initiatives. At Jacobs, Mr. Pastar also held the roles of Digital Delivery Director, Americas Cities & Places; Global Principal, Digital Twins and Global Technology Leader, Vertical Information Modeling. Earlier in his career, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Bates & BatesForum (Clayco), culminating in his role as Principal, Technology & Innovation.

Mr. Pastar earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Drury University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

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SOURCE Michael Baker International